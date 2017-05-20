Art galleries in Las Vegas

Rosanne Giacomini "No No Ojo"

‘Rematerialized: Fiber Art’

Rosanne Giacomini’s exhibit of contemporary fiber paintings. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.com

‘The Wild Bunch’

Animal-themed artwork created by local artists. The Corner Gallery at Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220. 2-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 702-501-9219; lasvegascornergallery.com

UNLV 2017 summer exhibitions

UNLV will host the opening receptions for its four new summer exhibitions of sculpture, drawing, photography, found objects, installation and film, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. The UNLV Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Alexandra Manukyan exhibition

The opening reception for Los Angeles artist Alexandra Manukyan’s exhibition of paintings will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Bash Fine Art & Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-6 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. 702-530-6298; bashfineart.com

‘Frida Kahlo: Pain & Passion’

An exhibition of Frida Kahlo paintings created by local artists. Wonderland Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110. Noon-4 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 4-11 p.m. First Friday or by appointment. 702-686-4010; wonderlandgallery.com

‘The Fabric of Rhythm’

Exhibition of photography by Steve Smith of Journey. Gallery of Music & Art in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-366-9904; gma-lv.com

National Geographic Photo Ark

A photo exhibition of animals in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on display along the wall adjacent to Shark Reef and inside the attraction. Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 702-632-4555; natgeophotoark.org

Sita Loop exhibit

Paintings by Boulder City Art Guild member Sita Loop. Boulder City Art Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

‘Mexico Es Grande’

Exhibition of paintings by Gilda Garza. David Kairy Gallery Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-895-9529; facebook.com/davidkairygallerylv

Paiute art exhibition

“Paiute: A Journey through Traditional & Contemporary Art,” an exhibition of artwork by artists representing the Las Vegas Paiute, Big Pine Paiute and Shivwits Paiute tribes. Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort, 500 E. Washington Ave. 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tue.-Sat. 702-486-3511; friendsofthefort.org

‘Primer: Art of Weaponry’

Fine art photographer Jon Rouse’s high-resolution modern art collection of rare firearms, ammunition and explosives. Centaur Art Gallery, 4345 Dean Martin Drive, Suite. 200. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat., and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. 702-737-1234; centaurgalleries.com

International Masters Exhibition

Exhibition of paintings and photography by artists whose works appear in the “International Contemporary Masters” art books. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-569-7080; bobbywheat.com

‘Bringing It Home’

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

