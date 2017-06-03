Art galleries in Las Vegas

A federally threatened koala, Phascolarctos cinereus, with her babies at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital. Joel Sartore/National Geographic Photo Ark natgeophotoark.org

A photo exhibition of animals in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on display along the wall adjacent to the Shark Reef and inside the attraction. Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 702-632-4555; natgeophotoark.org

Modernist Cuisine photography

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. modernistcuisine.com

‘On the Road… Route 66’

Mark Vranesh exhibit of mixed-media photography. Rachel’s Kitchen at the Ogden, 150 Las Vegas Blvd. North. 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Mon.-Fri. and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 702-245-6077; markvranesh.com

Alexandra Manukyan exhibition

Exhibition of paintingsby Los Angeles artist Alexandra Manukyan. Bash Fine Art & Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Drive, Suite 14; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-6 p.m. Sat. noon-4 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. 702-530-6298; bashfineart.com

Elks Helldorado Days Art Show Winners

Exhibition of winning artwork from the annual Elks Helldorado Art Show. Second floor outside City Council Chambers at Las Vegas City Hall, 495 S. Main St. 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri. elkshelldorado.com/citywide-events/art-show-auction

‘Mysticism & Decadence’

Artwork by Steven Long and Karen Balon, and mandala art by students of Gilbert Magnet Elementary School. The Corner Gallery at Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220. 2-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 702-501-9219; lasvegascornergallery.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com.

Lloyd Martin exhibit

Paintings in watercolors, oils, acrylics and pastels by Boulder City Art Guild and Southern Nevada Watercolor Society member Lloyd Martin. An artist reception will be 1-3 p.m. June 11. Boulder City Art Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

‘The Collective’

The 12th annual art exhibition, featuring artwork created by Cirque du Soleil performers, technicians and staff in Las Vegas. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘Rematerialized: Fiber Art’

Rosanne Giacomini’s exhibit of contemporary fiber paintings. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.comran

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

‘Bringing It Home’

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves, featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

International Masters Exhibition

Exhibition of paintings and photography by artists whose works appear in the “International Contemporary Masters” art books. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-569-7080; bobbywheat.com

