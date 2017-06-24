Art galleries in Las Vegas

Halina Domanski "Successful Day"

International Masters Exhibition

Exhibition of paintings, sculptures and photography by artists whose works appear in the “International Contemporary Masters” art books. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis Complex, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

Grand reopening

The “Museum Collection of African Art” permanent collection will reopen with a celebration from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. The event will feature the Olabisi African Dance & Drum Ensemble and African folklore by Binni Wilkin. Free admission. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Fri. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 702-647-7378; facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘Made in America’

Nelson De La Nuez, “The King of Pop Art,” will make a guest appearance at the opening reception for his new show featuring one-of-a-kind originals, hand-painted prints and limited-edition prints from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Reservations are suggested. Skye Art Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. 702-836-3538; skyeartgallery.com

‘Mystery & Mayhem’

The two-person show, featuring paintings, prints and other works by Laura Atkins and Bob Dob, will open with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Bash Fine Art & Custom Framing, 750 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 14; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-6 p.m. Sat., noon-4 p.m. Sun. and by appointment. 702-550-4943; bashfineart.com

‘Rematerialized: Fiber Art’

Rosanne Giacomini’s exhibit of contemporary fiber paintings. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.com

‘Viewpoints From Duckwater’

A collection of contemporary art by Native American artist Jack Malotte. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. 1-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. (to 9 p.m. First Friday). 702-800-4670; nevadahumanities.org

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.

‘Tested Ground’

The exhibition includes photography, drawings and mixed media by Andreana Donahue, Alexa Hoyer, Joan Linder, Jenny Odell and Nicolas Shake. East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Casting Shadows’

The Lake Las Vegas Art Galleries summer juried art show features original work by Nevada artists. North Gallery, 25 Via Bel Canto, Ste. 120 in MonteLago Village. 1-8 p.m. daily. 702-568-7948; lakelasvegas.com/events.

Lloyd Martin exhibit

Paintings in watercolors, oils, acrylics and pastels by Boulder City Art Guild and Southern Nevada Watercolor Society member Lloyd Martin. Boulder City Art Gallery atBoulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

Steven Long exhibit

Abstract artwork by Southern California artist Steven Long. The Corner Gallery at Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220. 2-5 p.m. Mon. and Wed., noon-5 p.m. Thu.-Sat., and by appointment. 702-501-9219; lasvegascornergallery.com

Art installation at The Venetian

Anne Patterson’s art installation features over 3,500 strategically placed, vertically hanging colorful strands of satin ribbon suspended from the Waterfall Atrium. The Venetian, 3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Viewings are available 24 hours a day. annepatterson.com

‘Play On Gary, Play On’

Curated by D.K. Sole, the exhibit includes a wooden wall sculpture by New York artist Richard Francisco, an assembly of traditional Mexican masks, and rarely seen historical objects from the Barrick Collection. West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Modernist Cuisine photography

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. modernistcuisine.com

National Geographic Photo Ark

A photo exhibition of animals in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on display along the wall adjacent to the Shark Reef and inside the attraction. Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 702-632-4555; natgeophotoark.org

‘Zeal’

ThinkArt! juried show featuring artwork by more than 15 local artists. Palettes Gallery and Bistro and lobby at SpringHill Suites Las Vegas Convention Center, 2989 Paradise Road. Viewing available 24 hours a day. 702-706-4278; thinknwonder.org

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

‘Fragile’

Exhibit of paintings, drawings and photographs by local artists Karen Wheeler, Roberto Rico, KD Matheson, Kristina Mull, Bonnie Kelso, Charles Mull and Linda Patow-Snyder. Stone Soup Art Center, North Las Vegas City Hall, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North

‘Bringing It Home’

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

