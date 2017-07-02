Art galleries in Las Vegas

The exhibit features one-of-a-kind originals, hand-painted prints and limited-edition prints by Nelson De La Nuez, “The King of Pop Art.”

Nelson De La Nuez "Stars & Stripes"

‘Made in America’

The exhibit features one-of-a-kind originals, hand-painted prints and limited-edition prints by Nelson De La Nuez, “The King of Pop Art.” Skye Art Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat.

702-836-3538; skyeartgallery.com

‘Casting Shadows’

The Lake Las Vegas Art Galleries summer juried art show features original work by Nevada artists. North Gallery, 25 Via Bel Canto, Ste. 120 in MonteLago Village. 1-8 p.m. daily. 702-568-7948; lakelasvegas.com/events

Kathy Leroy exhibit

Photographs from Holland and the garden Keukenhof by Boulder City Art Guild member Kathy Leroy. An artist reception will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Boulder City Art Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

‘Opulent’

An exhibition of paintings by Lolita Develay opens with a reception at 5 p.m. Thursday. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Thu.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.comran

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

‘Serve It Up’

Opening Thursday, the international juried show of functional ceramics, shows how the everyday object can be a work of art. Victor F. Keen Gallery at Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-375-4147; clayartsvegas.com

‘Zeal’

ThinkArt! juried show featuring artwork by more than 15 local artists. Palettes Gallery and Bistro and lobby at SpringHill Suites Las Vegas Convention Center, 2989 Paradise Road. Viewing available 24 hours a day. 702-706-4278; thinknwonder.org

‘Tested Ground’

The exhibition includes photography, drawings and mixed media by Andreana Donahue, Alexa Hoyer, Joan Linder, Jenny Odell and Nicolas Shake. East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

National Geographic Photo Ark

A photo exhibition of animals in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on display along the wall adjacent to the Shark Reef and inside the attraction. Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South.702-632-4555; natgeophotoark.org

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers.Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com.

‘Play On Gary, Play On’

Curated by D.K. Sole, the exhibit includes a wooden wall sculpture by New York artist Richard Francisco, an assembly of traditional Mexican masks, and rarely-seen historical objects from the Barrick Collection. West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. , noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Bringing It Home’

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

Modernist Cuisine photography

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. modernistcuisine.com

Clinton Wright exhibit

Images of everyday life of African-Americans in Las Vegas’ historic Westside neighborhood from the Clinton Wright Photograph Collection. Florence “Flo” Mlynarczyk Gallery at UNLV’s Lied Library, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. library.unlv.edu; 702-895-2111

‘‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-569-7080; bobbywheat.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.