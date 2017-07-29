Art galleries in Las Vegas

Abstract photographic landscapes of natural horizon lines by Jessica Larva, associate professor of art, media and design at DePaul University.

Mario Basner. (David Reisman)

Mario Basner. (David Reisman)

‘Leeward’

Abstract photographic landscapes of natural horizon lines by Jessica Larva, associate professor of art, media and design at DePaul University. Artspace Gallery at College of Southern Nevada, 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas. 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m. Mon.-Fri.,8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat.; 702-651-4146; csn.edu/artgallery

‘Beyond Good & Evil’

Exhibition of cyber-kinetic creations, using motors, pulleys, lights and video, by Michael Davies. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wed.-Sat. 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘Selections from the House of Cards’

The “House of Cards” series, by Denise Weaver Ross, reimagines a deck of cards in large-scale mixed media works on paper. The opening reception will be from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday. Jana’s RedRoom in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 135. 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily. 702-454-3709; deniseweaverross.com

‘Third World America II’

Daniel Miller’s exhibition of paintings focusing on the homeless population in America. A percentage of proceeds from sales will go to Three Square food bank. Left of Center Art Gallery, 2207 W. Gowan Road, North Las Vegas. Noon-5 p.m. Tue.-Fri. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 702-647-7378; facebook.com/leftofcentergallery

‘World Heritage Collection’

Mario Basner’s photographic art collection, celebrating culture, diversity and humanity. Next to Cafe Leone at Tivoli Village, 400 S. Rampart Blvd. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Fri.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun. 702-534-0000; mariobasner.com

‘My Visions of Italy’

Photographs by Boulder City Art Guild member Carol Bilodeau. An artist reception will be from noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 6. Boulder City Art Guild Gallery at Boulder Dam Hotel, 1305 Arizona St., Boulder City. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun. 702-293-2138; bouldercityartguild.com

Clinton Wright exhibit

Images of the everyday life of African-Americans in Las Vegas’ historic Westside neighborhood from the Clinton Wright Photograph Collection. Florence “Flo” Mlynarczyk Gallery at UNLV’s Lied Library, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thu., 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m. -6 p.m. Sat. and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun. library.unlv.edu; 702-895-2111

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs.Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Casting Shadows’

The Lake Las Vegas Art Galleries summer juried art show features original work by Nevada artists. North Gallery, 25 Via Bel Canto, Ste. 120 in MonteLago Village. 1-8 p.m. daily. 702-568-7948; lakelasvegas.com/events;

‘Zeal’

ThinkArt! juried show featuring artwork by more than 15 local artists. Palettes Gallery and Bistro and lobby at SpringHill Suites Las Vegas Convention Center, 2989 Paradise Road. Viewing available 24 hours a day. 702-706-4278; thinknwonder.org

National Geographic Photo Ark

A photo exhibition of animals in the world’s zoos and wildlife sanctuaries by National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore is on display along the wall adjacent to the Shark Reef and inside the attraction. Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 702-632-4555; natgeophotoark.org

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

‘Serve It Up’

The international juried show of functional ceramics, shows how an everyday object can be a work of art. Victor F. Keen Gallery at Clay Arts Vegas, 1511 S. Main St. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Sat. and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sun.702-375-4147; clayartsvegas.com

‘Opulent’

An exhibition of paintings by Lolita Develay. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.com

‘Beautiful Ones’

Drawings and paintings by Oregon artist Marybel Martin. Wonderland Gallery in the Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 110. Noon-4 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 4-11 p.m. First Friday or by appointment. 702-686-4010; wonderlandgallery.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes @reviewjournal.com

‘Play On Gary, Play On’

Curated by D.K. Sole, the exhibit includes a wooden wall sculpture by New York artist Richard Francisco, an assembly of traditional Mexican masks, and rarely seen historical objects from the Barrick Collection. West Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri. , noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Tested Ground’

The exhibition includes photography, drawings and mixed media by Andreana Donahue, Alexa Hoyer, Joan Linder, Jenny Odell and Nicolas Shake. East Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

Modernist Cuisine photography

Chef, photographer, scientist and author Nathan Myhrvold’s collection of food photography. Modernist Cuisine Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sun.-Thu. and 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.-Sat. modernistcuisine.com

‘Bringing It Home’

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers.Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue.-Sun. 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com