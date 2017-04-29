Art galleries in Las Vegas

Muhammad Ali, or Cassius Clay as he was known at the time, whips a right to the head of ducking champ Sonny Liston during the first round of the heavyweight title fight in Miami Beach, Fla., Feb. 25, 1964. (AP)

‘Thank You, Gracias, Have a Nice Day’

Exhibition of mixed-media artwork created by GULCH, a collective of Nevada artists including Justin Favela, Jennifer Kleven, Krystal Ramierez and Mikayala Whitmore. Nevada Humanities Program Gallery in the Art Square Garden Courtyard, 1017 S. First St., No. 190. 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (to 9 p.m. Preview Thursday and First Friday). 702-800-4670; nevadahumanities.org

‘Call of the Wild … Women’

The Vegas Art Girl Gang, featuring Zosa Pistola, Jennifer Barreras, Clarice Tara and Suzanne Lugano, will debut a live painting art show at 6 p.m. during First Friday. The Corner Gallery at Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd., Suite 220. 2-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 702-501-9219; lasvegascornergallery.com

‘Rematerialized’

Roseanne Giacomini’s exhibit of contemporary fiber paintings opens during Preview Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. Priscilla Fowler Fine Art, Art Square, 1025 S. First St. Noon-6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday Preview Thursday 5-9 p.m. First Friday 5-11 p.m. 719-371-5640; priscillafowler.com /4-6/30

‘The Fabric of Rhythm’

Exhibition of photography by Steve Smith of Journey opens Monday. Smith will make appearances at the gallery from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11 and May 18. Gallery of Music & Art in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-366-9904; gma-lv.com

‘I Am the Greatest’

Exhibition showcasing the life and legacy of boxer and activist Muhammad Ali. Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 702-693-7871; bellagio.com

‘Primer: Art of Weaponry’

Fine art photographer Jon Rouse’s high-resolution modern art collection of rare firearms, ammunitions and explosives. Centaur Art Gallery, 4345 Dean Martin Drive, Suite. 200. 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. 702-737-1234; centaurgalleries.com

‘Process’

Curated by Los Angeles gallery director Matthew Gardocki, the exhibition from the Mark Moore Fine Art Gallery in Orange County, California, features paintings, photography, mixed media and sculptures by 10 contemporary American artists. Main Gallery at UNLV’s Marjorie Barrick Museum, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday (to 8 p.m. Thursday), noon-5 p.m. Saturday 702-895-3381; unlv.edu/barrickmuseum

‘Bringing It Home’

Exhibition of iconic Las Vegas souvenirs, including swizzle sticks, chips and more. Clark County Museum, 1830 S. Boulder Highway, Henderson. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. daily. 702-455-7955; clarkcountynv.gov

‘Les Folies Bergere’

The Las Vegas News Bureau and Nevada State Museum exhibition of the long-running Tropicana show features rare photographs, costumes and personal narratives from performers to costume designers. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Branding Las Vegas, 1941-1958’

An exhibit showing how the Strip’s first 13 hotel-casinos branded themselves featuring the Richard and Nancy Greeno Collection of Las Vegas memorabilia and photographs. Nevada State Museum, 309 S. Valley View Blvd., next to the Springs Preserve. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday 702-486-5205; nvdtca.org/nevadastatemuseumlasvegas

‘Ready to Roar’

Curated in conjunction with UNLV, the Prohibition-Era fashion and culture exhibition illustrates the impact of the era on women’s fashions, their rights and freedoms. The Mob Museum, 300 Stewart Ave. 9 a.m.-9 p.m. daily. 702-229-2734; themobmuseum.org

‘It’s a Girl’s World’

British illustrator Des Taylor’s new collection of hand-painted artwork, original illustrations and new limited editions. Skye Art Gallery in the Forum Shops at Caesars, 3500 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-midnight Friday-Saturday 702-836-3538; skyeartgallery.com

‘Tilting the Basin: Contemporary Art of Nevada’

Presented by Nevada Museum of the Art and the Art Museum of Symphony Park, featuring artwork by more than 30 artists. Pop-Up Gallery, 920 S. Commerce St. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday (to 9 p.m. Fri.). nevadaart.org

‘Mexico Es Grande’

Exhibition of paintings by Gilda Garza opens Friday. David Kairy Gallery Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South. 10 a.m.-11 p.m. daily. 702-895-9529; facebook.com/davidkairygallerylv

International Masters Exhibition

Exhibition of paintings and photography by artists whose works appear in the “International Contemporary Masters” art books. The Metropolitan Gallery of Las Vegas on the second floor at Neonopolis, 450 Fremont St. Noon-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday 702-382-2926; mglv.org

‘California Expressions’

Bobby Wheat’s large-format film photography exhibition features photos taken throughout California. Bobby Wheat Gallery at Downtown Summerlin, 1825 Festival Plaza Drive. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 702-569-7080; bobbywheat.com

To submit gallery listings, email mrhynes@reviewjournal.com.