Artist to donate ‘Vegas Strong’ wall sculpture to city

Nicholas Yust said he hopes the piece will resonate with Las Vegas residents.

Detail from artist Nicholas Yust's metal wall sculpture "Vegas Strong."

Artitst Nicholas Yust's "Vegas Strong."

Artist Nicholas Yust's metal wall sculpture "Vegas Strong."

Detail from artist Nicholas Yust's metal wall sculpture "Vegas Strong."

Cincinnati-based metal artist Nicholas Yust will donate a heart-shaped work titled “Vegas Strong” to Las Vegas City Hall after his July 6-7 visit to the Wyland Gallery in the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort, where he’ll preview the piece.

Yust said he hopes the 36-by-36-inch metal wall sculpture will resonate with Las Vegas residents.

“I want the people of Las Vegas to know that the entire country felt the hurt and despair on Oct. 1,” Yust said in a news release. “The sculpture represents that as Americans, even when our toughness has been torn and tested, that our patriotic spirit shines through in the strength to overcome. Las Vegas and its residents are definitely an image of this unwavering strength.”

Although he’s a Cincinnati resident, Yust has visited Las Vegas’ World Market Center and private art events on business.

“Being from the Midwest, Las Vegas brings me the quintessential feeling of ‘Bright Lights, Big City,’ ” says Yust, who describes Las Vegas’ architecture and interior decor of structures around the city as inspirational.

Yust will appear with “Vegas Strong” at Wyland Gallery during an artist meet-and-greet from 1 to 6 p.m. July 6 and 7.

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.