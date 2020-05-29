104°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Arts & Culture

As theaters remain closed, performers take to rooftops, drive-thrus

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 29, 2020 - 11:30 am
 
Updated May 29, 2020 - 1:08 pm

In the city that became famous for its headlining shows and star-studded lounge acts, theaters and performing arts centers now sit vacant.

Entertainment venues went dark following the state’s stay-at-home orders. And while several nonessential businesses reopen this weekend as part of Phase Two, theaters remain closed.

Unable to seat audiences, performing artists in Las Vegas are flexing their creativity to prove not only that the show must go on, but that it can go on, even if that means meeting audiences from rooftops, behind plastic sheets or from outside their vehicles.

Theater owners expect their facilities will be among the last to reopen in Nevada.

In his remarks Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak indicated that live performances would not be permitted with audiences, putting theaters in the company of only a handful of other businesses that must remain closed, including strip clubs, brothels, dayclubs, nightclubs and sporting events with fans.

On Wednesday, The Smith Center announced that it will remain dark indefinitely.

While the immediate future for theaters and theatergoers may look grim, four new experiences have emerged in Las Vegas to ensure that our new normal will still have performing arts.

Drive-Thru Theatre

Two weeks ago, Troy Heard, artistic director of Majestic Repertory Theatre in the Arts District, took advantage of his retail license to launch “Majestic Drive-Thru Theatre: Decontamination.”

“Under Phase One we are allowed to deliver merchandise curbside,” Heard said with a smirk. “We can’t help it if our staff is especially talented.”

After seeing video footage of strip clubs in Seattle that had taken the circular stages outside, Heard decided that if they could do it, so could he.

In the immersive production, drivers pull into the alley behind the theater and are greeted by an actor in a hazmat get-up who questions them ahead of their decontamination.

As a car of one to four people moves down the alley, the vehicle is “decontaminated” by a clown show. Or a burlesque act. Or COVID-19 itself, gyrating on the hood.

Heidi Rider performs as part of the Majestic Drive-Thru Theatre outside of the Majestic Reperto ...
Heidi Rider performs as part of the Majestic Drive-Thru Theatre outside of the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, May 15, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Heidi Rider, a clown in the Las Vegas Strip show “Absinthe,” developed a clown routine just for “Decontamination.”

“The beginning was a lot of grieving,” Rider said of being told “Absinthe” was closing. “I didn’t know what was going on with me. I just missed everything. The people I work with, the space, the character. Even the stupid drive to work.”

For the past two years, Rider has become accustomed to the high energy that comes from performing for 600 people in a tent.

“The energy from ‘Drive-Thru’ felt almost that big, just concentrated in one or two people,” she said. “It felt very intimate. Very exciting.”

Heard envisions what shows may look like in the not-too-distant future: audiences of 10 people, scattered across the auditorium while an actor performs a one-man show. “It’s a hunger for storytelling and sharing space,” he said. “As we move forward, we need to be willing to make adjustments. Everyone says this is the new normal, but I think we’ll get back to something similar. Just maybe not for six or 12 months.

Dinner and a show

Since March 18 when Derek Stonebarger shuttered his ReBar tavern, he has pivoted several times in a bid to remain both relevant and in business.

Shortly after coordinating the massive mural project in the Arts District, he converted ReBar and sister property Davy’s into the Boardwalk Liquors bodega.

Singer-songwriter Jowzay performs behind protective shields to a socially distant crowd at ReBa ...
Singer-songwriter Jowzay performs behind protective shields to a socially distant crowd at ReBar in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 21, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

On May 21, Stonebarger reopened ReBar’s patio as a dinner-and-a-show experience in which guests were seated 6 to 10 feet apart and served appetizers, dinner and drinks while local musician Jowzay played a two-hour set.

“Dinner and a show is a classic Vegas thing,” Stonebarger said. “It’s trying to stay relevant, trying to bring in revenue and bringing the staff back to work. It’s a new business model. You can’t stay afloat unless you get creative.”

On opening night, about two dozen locals were seated on a hodgepodge of outdoor furniture while Jowzay played from behind the required plastic sheet — which Stonebarger cleverly bordered inside a picture frame.

“Derek is unbelievably involved with the downtown community. He is the reason Main Street has refurbished itself. He knows every person’s name here,” Las Vegas native Deaudre LeCato said. “The entertainment is phenomenal. But being here has nothing to do with the entertainment; it has to do with giving back to someone who has given us so much.”

While the sparse crowd and plastic sheet were a far cry from the traditional Vegas lounge act, they filled a need for live music, both for audiences and performers.

“It doesn’t make a difference,” said Jowzay, who has performed music for 10 years. “People are farther apart. But I can look at the faces and have the same reception and emotions. People are quieter, but it’s the same feelings.”

The Blue Angel

In looking to bring moments of joy to her friends’ lives amid the coronavirus crisis, Las Vegas artist Victoria Hogan found kinship with one of Las Vegas’ icons.

Victoria Hogan, dressed as the Blue Angel statue from the former Blue Angel Motel, stands on to ...
Victoria Hogan, dressed as the Blue Angel statue from the former Blue Angel Motel, stands on top of PublicUs in Las Vegas, Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Hogan, who owns the FloraPop wedding experience and runs Sure Thing wedding boutique with two friends, has started putting on one-woman performances as the Blue Angel, the statue that stood watch for 60 years over the former Blue Angel Motel in downtown Las Vegas.

In keeping with social distancing, she stands in the front windows of friends’ and acquaintances’ homes. And, a few mornings a week, she can be spotted watching over downtown from the rooftop of PublicUs.

“I started thinking about it, I realized she’s always been this socially distanced figure,” Hogan said. “It seemed to be the right time to bring her out. I went to my friend Holly’s house and stood in her yard. And it started there.”

Hogan referenced old photos to select a yellow wig and a fabric that matched the statue’s powder-blue dress. She turned to cardboard and an old broomstick for the figure’s wings, halo and wand.

Then, she took to adopting the Angel’s stature and rotation.

“I wanted to bring joy into people’s life. Just a little bit,” Hogan said. “It meant also, in a way, being an advocate for social distancing.”

What started as a creative way to interact with her friends evolved into an opportunity for connection among strangers.

“The best part is reliving personal stories from people who visited the motel in its existence,” Hogan said. “You also get that connection out of meeting someone new.”

Drive-in Drag

For the past 12 years, Edie has hosted the Cirque du Soleil show “Zumanity” as the Mistress of Sensuality.

The show has been closed for more than two months and Edie, the drag queen character played by Christopher Kenney, says it is frightening to still not have a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We need to eat, we need to keep our houses,” Edie said. “It’s also hard not having that artistic outlet. As a performer, the great joy is making people happy. It’s a fire that comes from within. It’s really easy to take it for granted.”

Rhyanne St. Marie of Drive-in Drag Show. (Drive-In Drag Show)
Rhyanne St. Marie of Drive-in Drag Show. (Drive-In Drag Show)

When Chris Crescitelli, founder of the DreamlandXR startup, approached Edie about creating a socially distanced drag show, Edie realized that, now that she wasn’t performing in 10 shows a week, she could work on a new production.

The inaugural Drive-in Drag Shows will be staged Saturday and Sunday at the Dreamland Drive-In at FreshWata Studios. They will feature singing, dancing and comedy acts by drag queens performing on stage in front of multimedia visuals, before an audience in their vehicles.

Proceeds from the shows are to be split between The Actors’ Fund and Golden Rainbow, an organization that was founded in the ’80s to provide housing and financial assistance to people living with HIV/AIDS in Southern Nevada.

Every June, Golden Rainbow hosts its major fundraiser. This year, it was canceled.

“Entertainment is the lifeblood of this community,” Golden Rainbow Executive Director Gary Costa said. “It’s amazing the withdrawals people go through not seeing shows. Especially in LGBTQ communities, bars and nightclubs have drag shows. Many performers on the Strip will do open mic at small gay bars. People are anxious to go out and see a live performance. This is a way to do it without putting anyone at risk.”

According to Crescitelli, the excitement for live performance extends beyond audiences, as performers are also longing to get back on stage.

“We’re looking at COVID-19 is an opportunity for theater performance to innovate,” said Crescitelli. “It’s exciting to see the response.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
2
Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights
Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights
3
Bellagio fountains to mark casino reopening with 3 water shows
Bellagio fountains to mark casino reopening with 3 water shows
4
Customers belly up to the bar while seated far apart — BLOG
Customers belly up to the bar while seated far apart — BLOG
5
Nevada gig workers frustrated by unemployment system notifications
Nevada gig workers frustrated by unemployment system notifications
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Entertainment Videos
Las Vegas performers adapt to pandemic restrictions - Video
The coronavirus pandemic has forced creative people in Las Vegas, a city that thrives on live performance, to adapt to new or changed ways to entertain. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas woman brings Blue Angel to life - Video
When Las Vegas shut down during the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria Hogan created the Blue Angel costume and performance, emulating the statue locals know and love in order to connect with others in a time when connection isn’t as possible. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
‘Hamilton’ postponed as Smith Center remains dark indefinitely - VIDEO
The hit musical 'Hamilton' was supposed to run from September through October at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Strip with Kats
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife Gilligan Stillwater GIbbons and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides a bicycle on the Las Vegas Strip with Kats - Video
Las Vegas resident and ZZ Top frontman Billy Gibbons rides down the Strip with his wife, Gilligan Stillwater Gibbons, and Las Vegas Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard found dead on beach - Video
Shad Gaspard, 39, the former WWE wrestler, was found dead Wednesday morning on the shoreline of Venice Beach in California. Gaspard went missing over the weekend. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffets won’t reopen soon, but they may return eventually - VIDEO
In a Tuesday earnings call, Frank Fertitta III, CEO of Station Casinos parent company Red Rock Resorts, said buffets won’t be among the amenities included in the early stages of the resorts’ reopenings. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in July - Video
The film version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s popular musical was originally set for theatrical release in October. The musical’s director, Tommy Kail, shot three live performances featuring the original Broadway cast. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Little Richard dead at 87 - VIDEO
Little Richard, the pioneer and rock 'n' roll originator, died on Saturday, May 9. His son, Danny Penniman, confirmed the news but the cause of death is unknown. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian, dies at 92 - VIDEO
Jerry Stiller's son, actor and director Ben Stiller, announced his father's death via Twitter. Jerry Stiller became widely known with a recurring role on "Seinfeld" as Frank Costanza, George's hot-headed father. He also starred on "King of Queens." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wolfgang Puck's Players Locker opens in Downtown Summerlin along with others - VIDEO
Under the governor's orders a few restaurants were able to open their dining rooms in Downtown Summerlin Saturday, May 9. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicolas Cage to portray Joe Exotic in ‘Tiger King’ TV adaption - VIDEO
Nicolas Cage is headed to television to take on the role of Joe Exotic, the iconic character from the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King." (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Quarantined! 'The Ghost Adventures' miniseries by Zak Bagans - VIDEO
The four-part miniseries “Ghost Adventures: Quarantine” by Zak Bagans will debut in June on the Travel Channel. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
10 facts about Cinco de Mayo - VIDEO
The holiday celebrates the Battle of Puebla in 1862. Mexico began the holiday in 1862, but does not recognize it nationally anymore. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kristin Cavallari has already filed for divorce - VIDEO
Kristin Cavallari, the "Very Cavallari" star, announced she and her husband, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, have separated after seven years of marriage and 10 years together. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brad Pitt portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci on ‘Saturday Night Live’ - VIDEO
"Saturday Night Live’ aired their second socially distanced episode of the COVID-19 pandemic on April 25. The episode’s cold open featured actor Brad Pitt portraying Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brian Dennehy, 'Tommy Boy' and 'First Blood' star, dies at 81 - VIDEO
Actor Brian Dennehy died Wednesday in New Haven, Connecticut. Dennehy's acting career spanned more than four decades, working in television, film and theater. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bishop Gorman 'Guys and Dolls' virtual performance
Bishop Gorman's virtual opening of "Guys and Dolls." (Bishop Gorman High School)
John Prine, country-folk singer, dies at 73 - VIDEO
John Prine died due to complications caused by COVID-19 at Vanderbilt University Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on April 7. The singer-songwriter is counted as one the favorite artists by the likes of Bob Dylan and Kris Kristofferson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Caesars furloughing about 90% of US workers
The furloughs come amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has prompted all U.S. commercial casinos to temporarily shut their doors.
Bill Withers, soul legend and 'Lean on Me' singer, dead at 81 - VIDEO
Bill Withers' family said he died of heart complications on Monday in Los Angeles. Withers was a three-time Grammy winner. His other major hits include “Ain’t No Sunshine" and “Lovely Day.” (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Vegas KatsWalk: From the Mandalay Bay to Excalibur - VIDEO
Review-Journal columnist John Katsilometes walks and talks along the Las Vegas Strip, from Mandalay Bay to Excalibur. (John Katsilometes and Kevin Cannon / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Make Ivan Grant's Quarantini - VIDEO
Ivan Grant, a flair bartender at Long Bar at The D Las Vegas, makes his Quarantini. (Ivan Grant)
Fountains of Wayne's Adam Schlesinger dies from coronavirus - VIDEO
According to Variety, 52-year-old frontman and songwriter Adam Schlesinger has died, following a short battle with the respiratory illness, coronavirus. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
KATS WALK: A walking tour on south Las Vegas Strip – VIDEO
RJ columnist John Katsiometes takes a walking tour of the south end of the Las Vegas Strip. (John Katsiometes and Kevin Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tiger King character has Las Vegas connection - VIDEO
Entertainment reporter John Katsilometes talks about the popular "Tiger King" and Jeff Lowe, a central figure in the Netflix documentary phenomenon who wanted to do business with the last Las Vegas Strip entertainer to use wild tigers in his act. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coranavirus victim Howard Berman playing the harmonica in April 2014 - VIDEO
Howard Berman, 66, playing the harmonica at a jam session in April 2014. Berman, who was active in the Las Vegas music community, died on March 24, 2020, from COVID-19. (Diana Andriola)
Boarded-up businesses in the Arts District add some color - VIDEO
Businesses in the Arts District have commissioned local artists to paint murals on the boards covering their doors and windows. When the boards are removed, they will be auctioned off to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Sold-out Electric Daisy Carnival still scheduled for May - VIDEO
In a post on his social media platforms, festival founder Pasquale Rotella confirmed that EDC remains scheduled for May 15-17 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway despite coronavirus concerns that have sideline scads of other live music events. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
City of Las Vegas responds to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup
Alcohol is now allowed in curbside meal pickups in Las Vegas. The city of Las Vegas has responded to calls to allow restaurants offering curbside pickup service to include alcohol in those meals. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
FILE -This June 12, 2011 file photo shows Larry Kramer, left, and Daryl Roth embracing after th ...
Playwright and AIDS activist Larry Kramer dies at 84
By Mark Kennedy The Associated Press

He was nominated for an Academy Award for his screenplay for “Women in Love,” the 1969 adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s novel.

Read More