‘Bandstand’s’ Donny Nova Band returns to its Las Vegas roots

Corey Cott and Laura Osnes perform "Love Will Come" during the original Broadway production of "Bandstand." Cott and Osnes join the rest of "Bandstand's" Donny Nova Band July 21 in Myron's Cabaret Jazz

Donny Nova (Corey Cott) and Julia Trojan (Laura Osnes) in the Broadway musical "Bandstand."

Members of the Donny Nova Band perform at New York City's legendary Birdland.

Corey Cott and Julia Osnes perform at New York City's legendary Birdland.

Richard Oberacker is shown during a rehearsal at his home in Aug. 3, 2015. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Bandstand’s” Donny Nova Band, that is, which hits The Smith Center’s Cabaret Jazz for two swingin’ Saturday shows.

The Broadway musical “Bandstand” — written by Las Vegans Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor — focused on the experiences of just-back-from-battle World War II veterans, plus one war widow, who form a band to compete in a national contest.

“Bandstand” closed last September after a 10-month run.

At the time, the cast members said, “ ‘We’re not done — this cannot be the end,’ ” recalls Laura Osnes, who earned a Tony nomination for her performance as “Bandstand” singer Julia Trojan.

As it turned out, it wasn’t.

“The nature of being a band bonded us,” Osnes adds in a telephone interview, describing how she and her fellow cast members (some musicians moving into acting, others actors who “brushed up on their instruments”) researched their roles.

The process meant “you really do have to become a band,” Oberacker says.

So when New York’s legendary jazz club Birdland asked if cast members would be available to perform as “sort of a one-off specialty thing,” he says, the Donny Nova Band had its second act.

The initial Birdland gig was such a hit, the band reunited for three return performances, Osnes says, plus additional gigs in other cities.

This weekend’s Vegas visit came about when Osnes contacted Smith Center president Myron Martin to ask about bringing the Donny Nova Band to Las Vegas, she says.

After all, Osnes has been a Smith Center presence since the March 2012 opening gala in Reynolds Hall. She also sang there with Michael Feinstein during his 2014 New Year’s Eve concert and made her Cabaret Jazz debut in December 2015.

“I absolutely loved it,” Osnes says of her first Cabaret Jazz performance, praising everything from the club’s sound system to the art deco-style decor. “I remember being overwhelmed with the whole facility,” she says. “It’s just gorgeous.”

Saturday’s concerts will include several “Bandstand” numbers, from the upbeat “First Steps First” and “You Deserve It” to the haunting, bittersweet “Welcome Home.”

“There’s a few other songs we wish we could do,” she notes, but some don’t work as well in the concert format.

“In the context of the concert, we definitely play ourselves — we are Corey and Laura and the band guys,” she explains. (Those band guys include bassist Brandon J. Ellis, saxophone and clarinet player Nate Hopkins, trombonist Geoff Packard and trumpeter Joey Pero.) “We’re not just retelling the musical. It’s a real concert, too.”

As such, the performance includes other vintage favorites (Rodgers and Hart’s “My Funny Valentine,” for example) as well as newer tunes.

“It’s not just classics — we definitely mix it up,” Osnes says. “But we put everything through the swing band lens.”

Along the way, the “Bandstand” bandmates (led by music director Matt Perri) will share stories about their experiences performing the show, she adds, making for a more intimate experience than the musical itself.

“It’s such a unique, quirky happening,” Oberacker says of the chance for audiences to see the band “live, on a very small stage, talking to people, telling stories. It’s a way to get to know them as artists.”

