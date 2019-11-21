Banksy exhibit coming next week to Las Vegas Strip

A collection of more than 70 works by the internationally known street artist will be on display at Fashion Show mall through April 5.

"Stop Esso" is one of the Bansky works in the exhibit. ("Banksy: Genius or Vandal?")

"Heavy Weaponry" is one of the Bansky works in the exhibit. ("Banksy: Genius or Vandal?")

"Holocaust Lipstick" is one of the Bansky works in the exhibit. ("Banksy: Genius or Vandal?")

"Rose Trap" is one of the Bansky works in the exhibit. ("Banksy: Genius or Vandal?")

A collection of more than 70 original works by street artist Banksy will open Thanksgiving weekend on the Las Vegas Strip.

The U.S. debut of “Banksy: Genius or Vandal?” will be on display at Immersion Vegas, on the first floor of Fashion Show mall, through April 5.

The dozens of works from private collectors will include the 700-pound “Stop Esso,” “Rose Trap,” “Heavy Weaponry” and “Holocaust Lipstick.” Limited editions, photos, video installations and a multi-media presentation will be included.

Banksy is internationally known for his witty and ironic takes on politics, war, capitalism and mortality.

Tickets for the exhibit are $29, $15 for children 11 and younger, plus fees. Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (final admission at 8 p.m.) Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. (final admission at 6 p.m.) Sunday. Merchandise including personal “Vandal Kits” and print-on-demand items will be available.

For more on the exhibit, go to banksy.vegas.