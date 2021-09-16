Barbie doll exhibition tour coming to Strip

Promoters say the event will honor more than 60 years of fashion and inspiration.

Hello, dollies. And welcome to the Strip.

“Barbie: A Cultural Icon” will launch in October inside The Shops at Crystals, 3720 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a news release.

It will be the first Barbie doll exhibition to tour in the United States. Promoters say the event will honor more than 60 years of fashion and inspiration.

The exhibition will display the very first Barbie doll produced in 1959 and lead guests through the decades, paying homage to Barbie and the world around her, the release said. It also will feature more than 150 vintage dolls, artifacts, and life-sized fashion pieces that will come to life through tastefully custom-themed displays.

Video media and interviews with Barbie designers will expand the narrative.

Barbie has made news in the Las Vegas Valley this summer. Dr. Audrey Sue Cruz — a local medical physician, wellness advocate and lifestyle blogger — was one of six new Barbie dolls added to the Mattel lineup that were dedicated to “modern real life heroes of the pandemic.”

And a Barbie Pop-Up Truck made stops this past summer in Summerlin and Henderson.

