Believer Festival in Las Vegas canceled amid coronavirus concerns

The fourth edition of the literary gathering had been planned for April 29 through May 2.

Kristin Radtke with the Believer Festival speaks with one of the authors signing autographs during the three-day literary/art/culture festival at The Writer's Block on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Artist Jo Russ chats with artist Diane Bush during the Believer Festival, a three-day literary/art/culture festival at The Writer's Block on Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

This year’s edition of the Believer Festival has been cancelled.

The festival, produced by the Beverly Rogers Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute at UNLV, was scheduled to run April 29 to May 2.

“When it’s safe, we promise to return with live experiences, custom-made for our community,” the festival noted in a release and a note on its web page (believerfestival.org/). “And you’ll hear from us shortly about our plans to stay connected and to foster artful exchange in this time of pandemic.

“Though we may have to isolate for our health, we know as keenly as ever how intricately we are connected. Deepening those connections, pursuing them as we can — that’s health, too.”