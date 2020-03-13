Believer Festival in Las Vegas canceled amid coronavirus concerns
The fourth edition of the literary gathering had been planned for April 29 through May 2.
This year’s edition of the Believer Festival has been cancelled.
The festival, produced by the Beverly Rogers Carol C. Harter Black Mountain Institute at UNLV, was scheduled to run April 29 to May 2.
“When it’s safe, we promise to return with live experiences, custom-made for our community,” the festival noted in a release and a note on its web page (believerfestival.org/). “And you’ll hear from us shortly about our plans to stay connected and to foster artful exchange in this time of pandemic.
“Though we may have to isolate for our health, we know as keenly as ever how intricately we are connected. Deepening those connections, pursuing them as we can — that’s health, too.”