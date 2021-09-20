89°F
Bellagio Conservatory welcomes fall with its autumn display

Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2021 - 3:14 pm
 
The fairy house in the west bed in the autumn exhibit "Deeper into the Forest" is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Snails in the west bed in the autumn exhibit “Deeper into the Forest” is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The fairy house in the west bed in the autumn exhibit ''Deeper into the Forest" is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bears in the north bed in the autumn exhibit ''Deeper into the Forest" is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Bears in the north bed in the autumn exhibit ''Deeper into the Forest" is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The tree trunk in the east bed in the autumn exhibit ''Deeper into the Forest" is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The south bed in the autumn exhibit “Deeper into the Forest” is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The tree trunk in the east bed in the autumn exhibit “Deeper into the Forest” on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The tree trunk in the east bed in the autumn exhibit “Deeper into the Forest” is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Guest enter in the east bed in the autumn exhibit “Deeper into the Forest” is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
A fox in the south bed in the autumn exhibit “Deeper into the Forest” is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The south bed in the autumn exhibit “Deeper into the Forest” is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The west bed in the autumn exhibit “Deeper into the Forest” is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Hedgehogs in the north bed in the autumn exhibit “Deeper into the Forest” is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
The east bed in the autumn exhibit “Deeper into the Forest” is on display until Nov. 13 at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden in Las Vegas, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Bellagio’s Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is inviting guests to go “Deeper Into the Woods” with its autumn display, which is open now through Nov. 13.

“As guests embark on their journey Deeper Into the Woods, a fairytale-like adventure inspires transformation and reflection at each turn,” designer Ed Libby said in a press release. “Our fall display is designed to be a fully immersive experience through delightful visuals, scents and sounds that give guests the familiar warm and cozy autumn feeling.”

The display includes 59,950 fresh-cut carnations used to create colorful floral mushrooms. There are 19 mushrooms in the display, with the larges measuring 7 feet in diameter. The display also includes 8,730 pounds of pumpkins, including one that weighs 838 pounds.

There also are 1,998 ivy plants used in the border of the beds. The conservatory is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is free of charge.

