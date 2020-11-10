Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art reopens with pieces from top Las Vegas collectors

The curated exhibit will feature works by Pablo Picasso, Robert Rauschenberg, Diane Arbus and Helmut Newton.

Takashi Murakami, "Dragon Shen Breathes Out a Pavilion," 2016, Acrylic, gold leaf and platinum leaf on canvas mounted on aluminum. (MGM Resorts Fine Art Collection)

The Bellagio Gallery of Fine Arts will reopen Thursday with a little help from its friends.

In addition to pieces from the MGM Resorts art collection, the exhibit “Always More: Collecting in Vegas” includes some favorite works that have been amassed by Las Vegas art collectors.

“Showcasing our community and its collections seemed to be a great opportunity for the reopening of Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art,” Tarissa Tiberti, executive director of MGM Resorts art and culture, said in a statement. Tiberti curated the exhibit with Las Vegas-based art consultant Heather Harmon.

Among the 20th century and contemporary works, many of which will be on public display for the first time, are pieces from Pablo Picasso, Robert Rauschenberg, Diane Arbus, Helmut Newton and Takashi Murakami.

Las Vegans who have opened up their collections include Hunter Campbell, Ralph DeLuca, Jill and Frank Fertitta, Teresa and Lorenzo Fertitta, Robin and Danny Greenspun, Dana and Greg Lee, Sandee and Tito Tiberti, and Elaine Wynn.

“Always More: Collecting in Vegas” will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Thursdays through Mondays, through Feb. 15 .

Admission is $16 for adults; $13 for students, teachers, military and seniors 65 and older; $8 for Nevada residents; and free for children 5 and younger.

As part of the museum’s safety protocols, masks will be required, guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online, and physical brochures will not be available.

For tickets and more information, see bellagio.com/bgfa.

