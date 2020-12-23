Beloved bookstore to close for good on Sunday

Amber Unicorn Books will shut its doors after nearly 40 years.

Friends Mercury Taft, left, and Stephanie Lehr, right, shop for books at Amber Unicorn Books. The beloved Las Vegas used and antiquarian book shop closes its doors Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

After decades of serving Southern Nevada bibliophiles, Amber Unicorn Books will close its doors Sunday.

The used and antiquarian bookstore, which also was known nationally for its cookbook collection, was founded almost 40 years ago by Myrna Donato and her husband, Lou, who died in November 2017. Myrna Donato attributes the closing to a fatal reduction in foot traffic following the move of a Trader Joe’s in the plaza at 2101 S. Decatur Blvd.

A going out of business sale has been going on for several weeks.

“It’s kind of bittersweet, but know what? I’m looking forward to it,” said Donato, who spent a year-and-a-half searching unsuccessfully for a buyer for the store.

“I feel comfortable with the decision I’ve made. It’s not necessarily the happy one, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”

The shop will be open Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.