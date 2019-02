The West Las Vegas Arts Center Performance Ensemble dances during an event in coordination with Black History Month on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at The Smith Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, left, and Krystal Allen share a laugh with the audience during an event in coordination with Black History Month on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at The Smith Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Trey Young-Winfrey, 9, talks about his experience in the Kid Mayor program through Strong Start Nevada during an event in coordination with Black History Month on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at The Smith Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

William Stoakley, left, a choir member from The Blind Center of Nevada, performs during an event in coordination with Black History Month on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at The Smith Center, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/ Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

In celebration of Black History Month, Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly hosted a night of culture, entertainment, art and awards Wednesday night at the Smith Center in downtown Las Vegas.

A choir from The Blind Center of Nevada and The West Las Vegas Arts Center Performance Ensemble were among those performing at the event.