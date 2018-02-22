Black Violin brings classical hip-hop music to UNLV

When Black Violin first played Las Vegas, eight or nine years ago, it wasn’t exactly the star attraction.

“We did several clubs,” recalls violist Wilner Baptiste, who’s billed as Wil B in the two-member musical act. “You’re having a good time — and all of a sudden, violins are on top of the bar.”

These days, Baptiste and his Black Violin partner, violinist Kev Marcus (full name: Kevin Sylvester), play slightly more refined venues — including UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall, where their aptly titled “Classical Boom” tour stops Saturday night.

The “classical” half refers to the duo’s formal musical training. As for the “boom,” it’s the hip-hop influence that’s been part of their lives since Baptiste and Marcus were high school classmates in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

During school, they “just did classical,” Wil says during a telephone interview from a Florida recording studio where the duo is working on its next album, due later this year. “Every second period: viola technique.”

But after school, Wil and Kev would “do what kids do,” as in “listen to hip-hop.”

After their orchestra class, “we were listening to Tupac and Biggie,” Baptiste recalls. “Hip-hop is about expressing yourself and being yourself.”

So when the string-playing friends would “hear something,” they’d turn it into “a distinctive violin melody” they would play for their fellow students.

“It was fun to see the reaction,” Baptiste notes. “Honestly, it kept us playing.”

It also planted a few seeds.

“Like any kid that had arts involvement,” the future Black Violin partners “didn’t think we were going to be professionals at all,” he acknowledges. But as they approached the end of their education, “we started taking it a little bit more seriously,” thinking “maybe this could be a career.”

Especially after the combination of classical and hip-hop took hold, when the two reconnected after college, covering pop tunes — and adding beats to classical melodies.

They realized they were definitely on to something in 2004, when they performed for “the toughest crowd in the world” — at New York’s legendary Apollo Theater in Harlem.

After all, Apollo audiences are known — some would say notorious — for booing acts they don’t like.

After Black Violin performed, however, the crowd response was so enthusiastic Kev and Wil knew they were on their way. (They were named Apollo Legends a year after their debut.)

Since then, the duo has shared stages with everyone from Aerosmith to Kanye West and collaborated with the likes of Alicia Keys, Wu-Tang Clan and Wyclef Jean.

Black Violin performed at the 2016 Heisman Trophy presentation — and was featured in advertisements for ESPN’s coverage of the 2017 U.S. Open tennis tournament, playing the title track from the duo’s “Stereotypes” album.

“Stereotypes,” meanwhile, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s classical crossover chart — and No. 4 on Billboard’s R&B chart.

“People are excited about the combination,” Baptiste observes. “People who are not familiar with classical music didn’t know this was possible.”

At Saturday’s concert, Kev and Wil will perform “a few new songs” from Black Violin’s upcoming recording, plus “a few new covers,” Baptiste promises. But “85 percent” will be Black Violin originals — including the duo’s signature tune, “A Flat.” (The “A Flat” video has generated more than 2 million online views.)

“Someone that doesn’t really like hip-hop” might be more open to it by hearing Black Violin, Baptiste suggests. And hip-hop fans might be more inclined to explore classical music through the duo’s performances, he adds, noting “classical music is kind of fading away” with younger audiences.

Both hip-hop and classical fans have embraced Black Violin’s music, he adds. “What we’re doing is bridging the gap between two worlds.”

Connecting with the next generation of musicians

In addition to their public concerts, Black Violin’s Wil B and Kev Marcus perform for thousands of students, advocating for accessible music education.

Having met in high school, they’re living proof of music education’s value.

“Music gives (students) a sense of purpose and gives them confidence,” says violist Wil B, alias Wilner Baptiste. “It literally transports you.”

For one thing, he says, “anything that will allow kids to express themselves is great.” For another, “music makes you better at every aspect” of school life.

“It kept me focused,” Baptiste says. “It made me feel like I was a part of something. It’s the same thing as being a football player.”

Preview

■ Who: Black Violin

■ When: 8 p.m. Saturday

■ Where: Artemus Ham Hall, UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway

■ Tickets: $25-$45 (unlv.edu/pac)

