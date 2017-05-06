Block party in Las Vegas Valley celebrates Cinco de Mayo — PHOTOS

Jayce Turner, 11, gets his face painted by Ashly Azzurro during the El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Mike Ross takes a photo with luchador Nacho Negro during the El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Attendees spin the wheel to win prizes at the Stations Casino booth at the El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Voces Divinas De Mexico perform during the El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Attendees spin the wheel to win prizes at the Stations Casino booth at the El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Attendees listen to live music while waiting for the luchador match to start during the El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

Attendees watch a luchador match during the El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

The Roaming Mariachis perform during the El Tiempo block party at Texas Station hotel-casino in North Las Vegas on Friday, May 5, 2017. Miranda Alam Las Vegas Review-Journal @miranda_alam

El Tiempo, the largest Hispanic newspaper in Las Vegas, hosted a block party to celebrate Cinco de Mayo sponsored by La Bonita Supermarkets and Friendly Ford on Friday.

El Tiempo Cinco de Mayo featured live music, food from Hispanic restaurants and food trucks, vendors and a Kids Zone.

The free event, with complimentary parking, featured live lucha libre matches from local pro-wrestling promotions, Big Valley Wrestling, and the launch of El Tiempo’s upcoming Miss El Tiempo (Nevada USA) pageant.

The entertainment line-up included performances by The Roaming Mariachis, Sengelistli Azteca, Escuadrón Sierreño, Sin City Salseros, Zigma by Polo Armendariz, Voces Divinas de México and La Proyección de Durango.