Linda Shaffer with Red Pearl Art, left, shows off a piece to a customer during the Winter Art Festival in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym in Boulder City, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Individuals browse through different displays of art during the Winter Art Festival in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym in Boulder City, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Artist based in Pahrump, Bryan Myers, right, shows off his pieces with Gene Nielsen at their booth during the Winter Art Festival in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym in Boulder City, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

A Kokopelli sculpture created by artist based in Pahrump Bryan Myers for sale during the Winter Art Festival in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym in Boulder City, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Lyndsey Haff, 11 and her father Kevin Haff admire Black Raven crystal art designs by Dana Notario during the Winter Art Festival in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym in Boulder City, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Black Raven crystal art designs by Dana Notario are for sale during the Winter Art Festival in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym in Boulder City, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Lyndsey Haff, 11, admires Black Raven crystal art designs by Dana Notario during the Winter Art Festival in the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gym in Boulder City, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Boulder City’s Winter ArtFest gave residents and visitors an opportunity to get a head-start on their holiday shopping over the weekend.

The Boulder City Art Guild event showcased handmade items, including ceramics, jewelry, artworks and more, during its 13th Winter ArtFest on Saturday and Sunday at the Boulder City Parks and Recreation gymnasium.

For more information, visit bouldercityartguild.com.