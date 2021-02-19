Burning Man 2021 remains a possibility, organizers say

If it is held, the arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert in Northern Nevada would likely have limited attendance and require COVID-19 mitigation measures

In this Aug. 31, 2013, file photo, the "Man" burns on the Black Rock Desert at Burning Man near Gerlach, Nev. (Andy Barron/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)

Burning Man 2021 remains a possibility, according to a event organizers.

The Burning Man Project is planning a potential event in Northern Nevada this year with a “go” or “no go” yet to be decided.

If it is held, the counterculture arts festival would likely be smaller than the typical 80,000 Black Rock City and entry would require some combination of COVID-19 mitigation measures, according to a post Thursday by organizers on the online Burning Man Journal. The event would be held Aug. 29 to Sept. 6.

The organization projected that it could reach a final decision by the end of May.

“As of today, the COVID-19 pandemic still presents too many unknowns (to hold an event). Nevertheless, we are cautiously, carefully, and mindfully planning for a potential 2021 event,” the organizers said. “As an organization we have decades of experience weighing risks and managing uncertainty. And so we’re gathering our ducks, beginning to put them in something that resembles a row, and getting key processes in motion.”

Burning Man, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in the Black Rock Desert, typically attracts visitors from around the country and the world.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.