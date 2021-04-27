Burning Man canceled for 2021, plans continue for 2022

Burning Man organizers have announced the festival will not be held in 2021 due to uncertainties around the pandemic.

The Burning Man effigy, modeled after the Leonardo da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, stands above the playa during Burning Man at the Black Rock Desert north of Reno, Aug. 31, 2016. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Burning Man CEO Marian Goodell made the announcement in a livestream Tuesday morning that later was posted on social media.

The statement from the Burning Man Instagram page is shown below:

“The past 14 months have been a turbulent journey of evolution and change for every human on this planet. We have had to adapt to the twists and turns of a global crisis, complex public health information, and the growing hope that we can start rebuilding our lives together soon. Although here in the United States we may be feeling the weight lifting and the light at the end of the tunnel brightening, we are still in the pandemic, and the uncertainties that need to be resolved are impossible to do so in the time we have.

“We have decided to set our sights on Black Rock City 2022. We have the time now to imagine what we can bring to BRC 2022 that will really make a difference. What would it look like if Burning Man culture shaped the future? How do you want to bring the best of what you have to give to the next gathering in the desert? How can you get involved around the world RIGHT NOW? ”

