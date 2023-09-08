Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with events across the valley

Celebrate Latino culture and history with these events across the Las Vegas Valley.

Mariachi Plata violinist Precious Carrasco performs during a Latinx Heritage Month kickoff event in the Tyrone Thompson Student Union at the College of Southern Nevada on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, in North Las Vegas. Mariachi Plata is CSN's premiere group in their mariachi program. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Melissa Manriquez, left, dances a traditional Mexican dance with her partner Ulises Espitia as members of the Ballet Folklorico Xyachimal entertain a crowd at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2011, during a celebration of the 201st anniversary of Mexico's Independence. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

Hispanic Heritage Month begins on Sept. 15, and events across the Las Vegas Valley are being held all month long and into December to celebrate Latino culture and history.

Here are concerts and events you won’t want to miss, from North Las Vegas to Henderson.

Latino artists playing Mexican Independence Day week

Carin León — Colmillo de Leche Tour

Date: Thursday, Sept. 14

Time: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

Address: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Price: Tickets starting at $54.50

Sonoran singer-songwriter Carin León is stopping in Sin City as part of his U.S. tour.

For more information, visit t-mobilearena.com/events/detail/carin-leon.

Banda MS

Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Time: 8 p.m., doors at 7 p.m.

Address: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Price: Tickets starting at $59

Mexican banda group Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga, also known as Banda MS, is still going strong after 20 years in the music industry, and they’re bringing their biggest songs — and all 16 band members — to Mandalay Bay.

To purchase tickets, visit mandalaybay.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/banda-ms.html.

Gloria Trevi

Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Time: 8 p.m.

Address: Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, 3667 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Price: Tickets starting at $49

Mexican pop star Gloria Trevi, whose career spans nearly 40 years, is bringing her hits to Bakkt Theater (formerly Zappos Theater) the week of Mexican Independence Day.

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

Emmanuel

Date: Sept. 15 and 16

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Address: The Venetian Theatre

Price: Tickets starting at $59

Mexican singer Emmanuel performs hits from his nearly five-decades long career to The Venetian, from the 1970s to today.

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

Alejandro Fernández

Date: Sept. 15 and 16

Time: 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m.

Address: MGM Grand Garden, 3799 Las Vegas Blvd South

Price: Tickets starting at $29.50

“El Portrillo” takes his blend of Mexican folk and pop to MGM Grand on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

For more information, visit mgmgrand.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/alejandro-fernandez.html.

Luis Miguel

Date: Sept. 15-17

Time: 9 p.m., doors at 8 p.m.

Address: Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas, 3770 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Price: Tickets starting at $139

Puerto Rican-born singer and Grammy-award winner Luis Miguel has sold over 60 million records worldwide, and is stopping in Las Vegas for his 2023 tour.

Buy tickets at parkmgm.mgmresorts.com/en/entertainment/luis-miguel.html.

Maná

Date: Sept. 17

Time: 8:30 p.m., doors at 7:30 p.m.

Address: T-Mobile Arena, 3780 Las Vegas Blvd. South

Price: Tickets starting at $59.50

The Mexican pop-rock band is inviting attendees to celebrate Mexico’s birthday with them at its Mexico Lindo y Querido tour.

For more information, visit t-mobilearena.com/events/detail/mana.

Las Vegas, East Side events

El Grito: Celebrating the Independence of Mexico

Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Address: East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave.

Price: Free

Watch live mariachi bands and folk dancers at the East Las Vegas Community Center festival.

The event will also have children’s activities, so bring the entire family!

Free parking and shuttle services will be available at Rafael Rivera Park, 2850 Stewart Ave.

Fall Concert in the Park

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 7 p.m.

Address: 2801 W. Oakey Blvd.

Price: Free

Mexican-American alternative rock band SECOS will hold a concert at Bob Baskin Park and play music inspired by artists like Franz Ferdinand, The Strokes and the Arctic Monkeys.

Food trucks will be at the event with refreshments for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.

For more information, call 702-229-ARTS.

Mexican Patriotic Committee’s Fiestas Patrias/Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 2-9 p.m.

Address: Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive

Price: Free

Celebrate Independence Day with food, dancing and live music. The event is open to all ages.

For more information, contact Dalinda Torres 702-204-6521 or Maria Davis at 775-225-8402.

Dance and History: Celebrating Nicaragua

Date: Thursday, Sept. 28

Time: 6 p.m.

Address: Chuck Minker Sports Complex, 275 N. Mojave Road

Price: Free

Want to learn a new style of dance? Attend this community workshop that focuses on traditional Nicaraguan dance and history.

Space is limited. To register or learn more, call 702-229-1029

North Las Vegas events

Hispanic Heritage Month Art Exhibit

Date: Aug. 28-Oct. 16, open Monday-Thursday

Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: North Las Vegas City Hall, Stone Soup Gallery, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North.

Price: Free

See artwork from local artists celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month through mid-October hosted by art nonprofit City of the World.

A reception for the display will be hosted on Sept. 19 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Chicano Music Festival @ The Amp

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: Car show at 1 p.m., festival from 3-11 p.m.

Address: Craig Ranch Regional Park, 628 W. Craig Road

Price: Tickets required for some activities

Watch live music, Aztec dancers and lowriders at this event celebrating Chicano culture.

The festival will also feature food and retail vendors, a children’s play area and live art.

The car show is free, but advanced tickets for the event are $89, and are $99 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.

For more information, visit chicanomusicfest.com.

Loteria

Dates: Tuesday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 17

Time: 10 a.m.

Address: Neighborhood Recreation Center, 1638 N. Bruce St.

Price: Free

Play the Mexican game Loteria with the whole family for free at the Neighborhood Recreation Center. Loteria is a game similar to bingo, but with pictures instead of numbers.

Hispanic Heritage Month Kickoff Celebration at City Hall

Date: Thursday, Sept. 14

Time: 4:30-9 p.m.

Address: North Las Vegas City Hall, Liberty Park, 2250 Las Vegas Blvd. North

Price: Free

Mayor Goynes-Brown and other North Las Vegas City Councilmembers will celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with the official ceremony of El Grito de Dolores led by the Consulate of Mexico of Las Vegas and present community awards and a proclamation for National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts and Monaco Middle School, who won North Las Vegas’ first annual School Mariachi Competition this year, will also perform.

The event will also feature food vendors and other activities.

Movies in the Park — Encanto

Date: Friday, Sept. 15

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Address: Deer Springs Park, 6550 Aviary Way

Price: Free

Watch the animated film “Encanto” at Deer Springs Park with the entire family! Food and drinks will be available for purchase, but smoking, alcohol, high-back chairs, tables and umbrellas are prohibited.

Bringing blankets and picnic baskets is encouraged.

Art of Cartonería

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 30

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Address: Aliante Library, 2400 Deer Springs Way

Price: Free

Learn the art of Cartonería, or papier-mâché, from local artist Vanessa Maciel by making a Luchador. Children 6 and up, teens and adults can participate. Registration is required for the event.

Fun with Flags

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 5

Time: 4-5 p.m.

Address: Aliante Library, 2400 Deer Springs Way

Price: Free

Learn about Hispanic culture and countries and make a flag at Aliante Library. The event is for ages 5-11.

Bilingual Spanish Storytime

Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

Time: 11-11:30 a.m.

Address: Alexander Library, 1755 W. Alexander Road

Price: Free

Listen to stories, rhymes and songs in English and Spanish at the library’s monthly Bilingual Spanish Storytime.

Create a Sugar Skull

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Time: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Address: 1755 W. Alexander Road

Price: Free

Learn about the history of Sugar Skulls and get a chance to create your own to take home. Registration is required. The event is for ages 4-17.

Henderson event

Short Film Festival on the Plaza

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 7 p.m.

Address: Water Street Plaza, 240 S. Water Street

Price: Free

The City of Henderson is hosting a free viewing of short films in partnership with the Mexican Consulado in Las Vegas. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and friends. Concessions will be available for sale.

For more information on the event and films, visit cityofhenderson.com.