Dates to know for Las Vegas’ holiday attractions

Check out Las Vegas’ holiday favorites, and the new Enchant experience at Resorts World.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village celebrates its 30th season. (Opportunity Village)

Cars tour through Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas on Monday Nov. 30, 2020. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Mia Meija, 11, guides her little sister Gabby Barreto, 2, on the ice at the Rock Rink in Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal/rookie__rae

A ballpark transformed: Enchant Las Vegas lit up the basepaths in 2021. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The "Hopeful Holidays" winter display at the Bellagio Conservatory in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

People enjoy some skating on the ice rink at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Favion Martinez of Las Vegas proposes to Janely Borjas, as Martinez’s daughter Emma, 6, looks on, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at the Ethel M Chocolates’ Cactus Garden in Henderson, after the annual lighting ceremony. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

With the holiday season quickly approaching, here are some dates to remember for your Las Vegas holiday favorites.

The Magical Forest at Opportunity Village

Dates: Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 , open Thursday through Sunday. Closed Christmas Day.

Hours: 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Address: 6300 W. Oakey Blvd.

The Magical Forest will be back for its 31st season with photos with Santa, food trucks, rides and more.

All money spent at the Magical Forest goes to Opportunity Village, which provides programs and services for over 3,000 people with disabilities, according to Opportunity Village’s website.

Glittering Lights at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Dates: Nov. 10 through Jan. 8 , open Sunday through Thursday.

Hours: 4:45 to 9 p.m.

Address: 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd. For directions, go to glitteringlightslasvegas.com/directions. Glittering Lights asks visitors to not use GPS.

See millions of holiday lights from the comfort of your car while also giving back to the Southern Nevada community at the annual Glittering Lights display. Goodwill of Southern Nevada will be collecting clothing and household goods and accept donations to help connect Southern Nevadans to jobs. Concessions will support local Boy Scout troops.

A drive through the display takes approximately 40 minutes, and tickets are per car, so load up the whole family, even your pets! Glittering Lights also offers a $2 military discount with valid ID, according to Glittering Lights’ website.

A Living Nativity featuring members from local churches and other groups will also be on display on select days.

ANYDAY tickets, which will allow you to visit any day from Nov 10 through Jan. 8, are $39. For more details on extended wait dates, season tickets and weekday value tickets, visit glitteringlightslasvegas.com.

The Rock Rink at Downtown Summerlin

Dates: Nov. 11 to Jan. 16 . Closed Christmas Day.

Hours: 4 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Address: 1825 Festival Plaza Drive.

Every year, Downtown Summerlin transforms its 8,000-square-foot lawn into a winter skating wonderland for all ages.

Skate rentals start at $16, and rides on the holiday train which circles the rink and 40-foot holiday tree are $5 per person. Time on the rink is limited to 75 minutes, according to Summerlin’s website.

For tickets, visit summerlin.com/events/the-rock-rink.

Enchant at Resorts World

Dates: Nov. 19 through Jan. 1

Hours: For the most up-to-date list of daily hours, visit enchantchristmas.com/las-vegas-nv-resorts-world-guest-information. Hours change weekly.

Address: 3000 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

What if you could go through the world’s largest Christmas light maze, ice skate, shop, watch live performances and meet Santa all in one location? At Enchant on the Strip, you can.

Visitors can also enjoy s’mores, homemade donuts and more at The Village, Enchant’s shopping center.

Adults can also enjoy cocktails, mocktails and wine at the Tipsy Tree Lounge, according to Enchant.

Tickets start at $44 for adults and $23 for children.

For more information, visit enchantchristmas.com.

Enchant at Las Vegas Ballpark

Dates: Nov. 25 through Jan. 1

Hours: See enchantchristmas.com/las-vegas-nv-ballpark-guest-information for details.

Address: 1650 South Pavilion Center Drive.

For locals and others interested in avoiding the Strip, but still wanting a grand, magical holiday experience, there’s Enchant at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Enchant at Las Vegas Ballpark, like the location on the Strip, features a Christmas light maze, ice skating, and a shopping village.

General admission tickets start at $34 for adults and $20 for children, making it a less expensive alternative to the Strip experience.

Immersive Nutcracker at The Shops at Crystals

Dates: Nov. 19 through Dec. 30

Hours: See ticket availability at immersive-nutcracker.com.

Address: Level three at 3720 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

From Lighthouse Immersive, the company behind Immersive Van Gogh, there’s “Immersive Nutcrack: A Winter Miracle,” which retells the story of The Nutcracker with Peter Tchaikovsky’s iconic music.

See a life-sized nutcracker, immersive projections and get photo ops for the entire family.

Basic admission is $34.99 per person, with other family packs available.

Bellagio Conservatory’s Winter Display

Dates: Nov. 19 through Jan. 1

Hours: Open all day, every day.

Address: 3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

While this year’s winter display theme is still unknown, it will certainly rival last years “Holiday Time” display that featured a holiday village inspired by European architecture and a 42-foot-tall Christmas tree.

The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan

Dates: Nov. 15 through Jan. 2 .

Hours: Open Friday through Sunday from 7 to 11 p.m., and during the same hours Wednesday through Sunday from Dec. 19 through Jan. 2.

Address: Boulevard Tower, 3708 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Level 4.

The 4,200-square foot rink is $30 per person, and $20 for locals, first responders with ID and military Monday through Thursday. The rink is open for skaters of all ages.

Holiday Cactus Lights at Ethel M Chocolates

Dates: Nov. 4 through Jan. 1

Hours: 5 to 10 p.m.

Address: 2 Cactus Garden Drive, Henderson.

See a variety of cacti decorated with holiday lights for only $1 per person. All proceeds will go toward Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank. Photos with Santa and a food truck will also be available.