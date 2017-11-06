Day of the Dead celebration comes to life in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

The Las Vegas Springs Preserve celebrated its ninth annual Día de los Muertos event this weekend.

Saed Robinson of Las Vegas, 8, at a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Dancers perform during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Dancers perform during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Carina Robles of Las Vegas, 55, at a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Marcos Vargas Gonzalez, 42, visiting from Spain, decorates a sugar skull during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Arturo Reyna of Las Vegas, 29, greets visitors during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Alberto Valenzuela of Las Vegas, 35, holds his daughter Aylani, 1, as they look at an altar during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Ariel Torres, 4, left, and Leander Martinez, 4, right, both of Las Vegas, sit next to an altar during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Francisco Soto, 30, of Las Vegas, stands next to an altar during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Israel Lazo of Las Vegas, 40, left, buys his son David, 9, right, candy during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Everly Roa, 5, left, and Nicole Parra, 49, right, both of Las Vegas, place their decorated sugar skulls on display during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Sugar skulls on display during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Antonio Campa, 22, of Las Vegas, looks at porcelain skulls during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Mark Latimer, 46, left, sits next to his children Sydney, 16, second from left, Maddox, 7, second from right, and Teddy, 12, right, during a Dia de los Muertos event at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A centuries-old tradition rooted in Latin American cultures, the Springs Preserve’s event featured live theater and dance performances, altars, mariachis, face painting, sugar skull decorating and an art exhibition.

A highlight of the event is the creation of altars by local residents, community groups and artists to honor deceased relatives. Altars are decorated with photographs, burning candles and incense, and display favorite foods of their loved ones.