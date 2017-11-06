ad-fullscreen
Day of the Dead celebration comes to life in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 5, 2017 - 11:24 pm
 

The Las Vegas Springs Preserve celebrated its ninth annual Día de los Muertos event this weekend.

A centuries-old tradition rooted in Latin American cultures, the Springs Preserve’s event featured live theater and dance performances, altars, mariachis, face painting, sugar skull decorating and an art exhibition.

A highlight of the event is the creation of altars by local residents, community groups and artists to honor deceased relatives. Altars are decorated with photographs, burning candles and incense, and display favorite foods of their loved ones.

