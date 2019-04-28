Dia del Nino draws smiles at Springs Preserve in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Children watch as Chirolito and Bobofito perform during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chirolito the clown leads children in a dance during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children watch as Chirolito and Bobofito perform during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Montserratt Luna-Gomez performs during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Marco Chavez paints the face of Gabriel Fernandez, 2, during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Two-year-old Noemi Ha, of Las Vegas, greets Golden Knights mascot Chance during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Attendees check out different vendors during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Leticia Mitchell, executive chef of Leticia's Mexican Cocina, pours sorbet for attendees after a cooking demonstration during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Seven-year-old Cristian Mendoza, center, of Las Vegas, and Christopher Villegas, 5, right, of Las Vegas, dance on stage during a clown performance at the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Five-year-old Christopher Villegas, of Las Vegas, answers a question during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Montserratt Luna-Gomez performs during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Gabriel Fernandez, 2, looks on while getting his face painted during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children watch as Chirolito the clown performs during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Chirolito the clown performs during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Christian LeMone, 5, of Las Vegas, gets his face painted during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Children watch a clown performance during the 10th annual Dia del Nino event at the Springs Preserve in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Springs Preserve held its annual Dia del Nino celebration on Saturday, much to the delight of the youngsters in attendance.

The Las Vegas festival promised fun, and it delivered, judging from the smiles on children’s faces.

The event offered plenty to see and enjoy, including the antics of colorful clowns, a petting zoo, arts and crafts, live music, artwork by Latino artists and cooking demonstrations.

The celebration is one of the Springs Preserve’s annual special events tied to holidays, seasons and cultural celebration, according to its website, springspreserve.org.