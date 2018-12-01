Discover treasures at Las Vegas Natural History Museum

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum, located at 900 Las Vegas Blvd N., opened in 1991 with exhibits on loan.

The Las Vegas Natural History Museum, located at 900 Las Vegas Blvd. North, opened in 1991 with exhibits on loan. Over the years, the museum has acquired its own exhibits, including mechanical dinosaurs and an impressive number of taxidermied animals.

The museum is not only home to dead things but also to live snakes, fish and sharks. The public can view shark feedings on designated days and times.

Also, the museum is hosting an exhibit that shows how cultures from around the world celebrate holidays.

Find more information about the museum on their website.

Contact Mat Luschek at mluschek@reviewjournal.com. Follow @matluschek on Twitter.

900 las vegas blvd north, las vegas, nv