Discovery Children’s Museum to reopen Thursday

More than three months after closing because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Discovery Children’s Museum in downtown Las Vegas will reopen Thursday.

The museum opened its doors at Symphony Park in March 2013 and features nine exhibition spaces where children can explore topics relating to science and nature, art and culture, and early childhood development.

The museum encourages learning through climbing apparatuses, toys and manipulatives that children can play with and has opportunities for dress-up and arts and crafts.

Because of ongoing concerns regarding COVID-19, the children’s museum is instituting several measures to encourage health and safety among guests and staff.

Online ticket sales will be available and encouraged to help minimize contact.

Only 175 guests will be allowed in the museum at a time. Both employees and guests over age 2 will be required to wear a facial covering before entering the museum. The museum will provide one free disposable face covering per admission ticket to guests who forget to bring their own.

Guests will be asked to walk through a temperature scanner before entering the museum. Anyone with a fever may have their temperature taken a second time after a five-minute cool-down period. Employees also will have their temperature taken before starting their shifts each day. Nobody with a fever will be allowed into the museum.

Plexiglass shields have been installed at the front desk to protect visitors, service team members and guests.

Guests and employees will be reminded to keep 6 feet of physical distance with those not in their party. Stanchions, floor markers, and kid-friendly signage has been placed throughout the museum to aid them in this process.

