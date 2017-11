Live music and foods from diverse cultures drew local residents and tourists downtown over the weekend for the 12th annual Las Vegas Culturefest Foodie Nation.

Individual purchase different foods during the Las Vegas Culturefest Foodie Nation in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont Street Experience, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Individual purchase different foods during the Las Vegas Culturefest Foodie Nation in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont Street Experience, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Karina Jimenez, center, fries dough to make a funnel cake at a funnel cake stand during the Las Vegas Culturefest Foodie Nation in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont Street Experience, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

A large turkey leg from The Goods smoke and grill during the Las Vegas Culturefest Foodie Nation in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont Street Experience, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Ricas Aquas Frescas serves eight different kinds of Mexican beverages during the Las Vegas Culturefest Foodie Nation in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont Street Experience, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Individuals make an array of Mexican dishes during the Las Vegas Culturefest Foodie Nation in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont Street Experience, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Bizuri Ice Cream food truck during the Las Vegas Culturefest Foodie Nation in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont Street Experience, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Individual walk through the Las Vegas Culturefest Foodie Nation in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont Street Experience, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

Sales and marketing director of Holy Smoke BBQ & Catering Express Elijah Muhammad serves a dish during the Las Vegas Culturefest Foodie Nation in downtown Las Vegas at Fremont Street Experience, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal @EliPagePhoto

The free event, held at the Fremont Street Experience, featured soul food, American barbecue, and Mexican, Jamaican, Asian and Creole cuisine. Music from local bands and deejays complemented the cuisine.

The event was organized by Las Vegas Black Image Magazine.