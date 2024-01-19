54°F
Arts & Culture

Ethel M to light up Cactus Garden for Valentine’s Day

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 19, 2024 - 10:45 am
 
Ethel M's Cactus Garden displays Valentine's Day-themed lights in Henderson, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Marking its 10th annual event, Ethel M will offer its “Lights of Love” attraction at the Cactus Garden for Valentine’s Day.

According to Ethel M, the “Lights of Love” display will illuminate the Cactus Garden nightly from Feb. 2-18. The event will run each night from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Attendees of the third annual Lights of Love take in the Valentine's Day-themed decorations at Ethel M Chocolate Factory and Cactus Garden on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Henderson. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Ethel M said there will be a $2 entrance fee per person with all proceeds being donated to local charities.

As part of the event, the 3-acre Cactus Garden will feature over 1 million “romantic Valentine-themed lights.”

“It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a stroll and snap some photos with your love or the gals,” Ethel M said.

Hot chocolate and “sweet treats” will be available for purchase, the company said.

Ethel M notes that the $2 per person entrance fee, which can be paid with either cash or credit card, will benefit Help of Southern Nevada.

The attraction is located at 2 Cactus Garden Drive in Henderson.

