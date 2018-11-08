Famous infinity mirror rooms art exhibit coming to Las Vegas

Yayoi Kusama’s infinity rooms invite visitors to step inside and become a part of the art themselves. And for the first time in Las Vegas, you can.

Yayoi Kusama's "Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity," 2009 Wood, mirror, plastic, acrylic, LED and aluminum installation (Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice)

Yayoi Kusama (Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice)

Yayoi Kusama's "Narcissus Garden," 1966/2013 Installation view at Kestnergesellschaft, Hannover 2013. (Ota Fine Arts, Tokyo/Singapore/Shanghai and Victoria Miro, London/Venice (Photography Ulrich Prigge)

Yayoi Kusama’s infinity rooms invite visitors to step inside and become a part of the art themselves. And for the first time in Las Vegas, you can.

Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art is debuting a new temporary exhibit featuring works by the renowned artist. Famous for her immersive installations, Kusama’s enclosed rooms of lights and mirrors explore themes of infinity and reflection.

One of her infinity mirrored rooms, “Aftermath of Obliteration of Eternity,” allows no more than two guests at time to enter a cube and close the door behind them. Inside, visitors are suspended on a narrow catwalk and surrounded by mirrors on all sides. An array of lights reflect and repeat on every surface.

“Narcissus Garden” is a large-scale installation composed of 750 mirrored spheres in the form of a lake.

Kusama’s vibrant artworks have attracted sold-out crowds and fanatical social media followings. The mirrored rooms famously inspire visitors to feel at one with the art— and document that feeling with a photo.

Kusama has multiple exhibits throughout the world including The Broad in Los Angeles, Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark and the Yayoi Kusama Museum in Kusama’s native Japan.

Yayoi Kusama will be on view at Bellagio Gallery of Fine Art Nov. 17- April 28 .