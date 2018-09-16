Fiesta celebrates Hispanic heritage in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

The Vegas Golden Knights Drumbots led off an international parade that kicked off the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas on Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.
The free event, presented by the Vegas Golden Knights at Craig Ranch Regional Park, not only included the parade but also live entertainment, traditional dancing, art, a classic car show, a kids zone, food trucks and community vendors. The Knights set up a hockey area for kids to learn how to play hockey.
Among those appearing at the parade were Miss El Tiempo Miranda Contreras and Miss Teen El Tiempo Noelani Mendoza.
At 5:30 p.m., the Mexican Consulate performed the El Grito de Independence of Mexico to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.