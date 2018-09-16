Fiesta celebrates Hispanic heritage in Las Vegas Valley — PHOTOS

The Vegas Golden Knights Drumbots led off an international parade that kicked off the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas on Saturday morning in North Las Vegas.

Maria Huehueicoyotl celebrates Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Ashley Galvez, 11, poses for a photograph at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Elicio Aragon, 10, waits to participate in the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas parade at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Izzy Saldivar celebrates Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Izzy Saldivar celebrates Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Elicio Aragon, 10, poses for a photograph at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Miss Teen El Tiempo Noelani Mendoza poses for a photograph before the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas parade kicks off at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

The cast of "La Independenca de Mexico"ʰose for a photograph before the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas parade kicks off at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Eduardo Vazquez poses for a photograph at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Raelynn Allgood helps Leandro Aragon, 12, put on his outfit for the El Tiempo Fiesta parade Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Arianna Rodriguez, 10, poses for a photograph at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Miss El Tiempo Miranda Contreras celebrates Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

A view of a vehicle at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents resting in the shade after the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas parade at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Mexican skulls photographed at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Alberto Santamaria, 15, checks out the classic cars at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents perform a traditional dance at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Camila Oliva, 2, gets her face painted at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Jesus Silva, 17, celebrates Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Alanna Hernandez, 7, plays with a Mexican balero at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Las Vegas residents celebrate Hispanic Heritage at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Armani Sierra, 7, learns how to play hockey at the Vegas Golden Knights booth at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Alex Gomez, 9, learns how to play hockey from Vegas Golden Knights youth hockey senior manager Matt Flynn at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Cecilia Cruz, "La Independencía de Mexico" play director, speaks to the crowd at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

Alejandro Madrigal, consul general of Mexico, holds the Mexican flag during the "El Grito de Independence of Mexico" at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

From left, Zion Garcia, 9, Angelo Garcia, 5, Marleen Salinas and Kaiden Garcia, 7, pose for a photograph at the El Tiempo Fiesta Las Vegas at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018.(Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @marcusvillagran

The free event, presented by the Vegas Golden Knights at Craig Ranch Regional Park, not only included the parade but also live entertainment, traditional dancing, art, a classic car show, a kids zone, food trucks and community vendors. The Knights set up a hockey area for kids to learn how to play hockey.

Among those appearing at the parade were Miss El Tiempo Miranda Contreras and Miss Teen El Tiempo Noelani Mendoza.

At 5:30 p.m., the Mexican Consulate performed the El Grito de Independence of Mexico to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month.