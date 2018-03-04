First Friday embraces thinking, 3D in downtown Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Visitors put on their thinking caps during the First Friday festival in downtown Las Vegas on Friday night.

Natalie Rea, from left, Emerald Liu, Cody Hennessy and Victor Chavez check out 3D art at the Partners and Paint booth during First Friday in downtown Las Vegas' arts district Friday, March 2, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

People browse galleries and studios inside the Arts Factory during First Friday in downtown Las Vegas' arts district Friday, March 2, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Artist Heather Eichner, left, talks to Cashell Prindiville, right and Courtney Lichtenwalner during First Friday in downtown Las Vegas' arts district Friday, March 2, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

People browse booths during First Friday in downtown Las Vegas' arts district Friday, March 2, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Shara Hislop, left, and Jasmine Harston people watch from their henna tattoo booth during First Friday in downtown Las Vegas' arts district Friday, March 2, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Artist Lexi Garza, right, works in her booth with her mother Heather Garza during First Friday in downtown Las Vegas' arts district Friday, March 2, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The theme was “Think” and the event encouraged the community to ponder about some of the most pressing issues confronting America and the world.

The event’s organizers want art to spark ideas and conversations.

“It’s a place where people can gather and celebrate creativity in all its forms,” said Corey Fagan of the First Friday Foundation.

The art, culture, food and music festival, which is free and open to the public, was celebrated among the galleries and studios in downtown’s Arts District.

First Friday’s festivities included kids building a marshmallow tower, a drum circle and graffiti artist Lucas Rome, aka Mr. MK Ultra.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday of most months, is run by the foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.