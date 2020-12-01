First Friday suffers another setback

The monthly tradition had just returned to an in-person event in November after months of virtual gatherings.

The streets in the Arts District are packed during First Friday's "Beat Street" event in this June 7, 2019, file photo. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Local artists were dealt another pandemic-related blow Tuesday with the cancellation of December’s First Friday event.

“It’s kind of sad for the holidays,” said executive director Corey Fagan, “when people are used to shopping with their favorite artists or looking for unique gifts from local vendors and crafters and makers.”

After months of virtual events, First Friday returned as a socially distanced, in-person event in November, when limits on gatherings were increased to 250 people.

“We did well,” Fagan said. “It was very different from a normal First Friday that we would always see, obviously. It was an interesting one.”

There was just too little advance notice, given the Thanksgiving holiday, to regroup online to stay within Gov. Steve Sisloak’s pause on large gatherings, she said.

Likewise, it’s far too early for her to start thinking about January’s event, given how much the COVID-19 protocols could change by then.

Until then, Fagan said she’s looking for other ways to help Las Vegans stay connected with artists.

“I think that we’re stronger together, and if we find ways to collaborate and support each other, then we can help each other until we can get back to things that we actually recognize as something somewhat normal.”

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.