First Friday to stay digital in June

Las Vegas may be reopening, but First Friday is staying digital.

The streets in the Arts District are packed during First Friday's "Beat Street" event on Friday, June 7, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Las Vegas may be reopening, but First Friday is staying digital.

The virtual event will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 5.

Local artists will have items for sale at www.ffflv.org.

First Friday will have prerecorded messages and activities from the First Friday community on Instagram (@firstfridaylv).

June’s featured artists are Gem Jaxx and Izaac Zvwelking, who made a collaborative art piece at Recycled Propaganda. The event will also feature Mary Felker and a question-and-answer session with Dr. Justin Lepper as he live paints at Saturation Gallery.