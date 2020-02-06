First Friday, with environmental theme, among downtown Las Vegas events

A memorial for local artist Alex Huerta, shown with egg art in 2011, will be part of First Friday on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Boulder Plaza in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

First Friday features environmental theme

The theme of this month’s First Friday celebration is “Dream Clean,” encouraging Las Vegans to take responsibility and clean up the environment. This month’s featured artist is mixed-media oil painter, tattoo artist and muralist Sloane Siobhan, and there will be a memorial for local artist Alex Huerta in Boulder Plaza. The main stage will be at the south end of the Art Way parking lot, with the majority of artists and vendors located on Boulder Avenue. Crafts will be nestled in the Arts Factory courtyard, with food trucks in the Art Square parking lot. ffflv.org

There’s an app for downtown rewards

Before your next trip downtown, you may want to download the Explore DTLV app to your phone. Created by DTP Companies, formerly the Downtown Project, Explore DTLV is a loyalty app that allows frequent visitors to earn points and rewards for the money they spend at participating restaurants, bars and other attractions. Those include Corduroy, The Downtowner Lobby Bar, Fiddlestix, Oak &Ivy, Inspire, Place on 7th, Downtown Terrace Kitchen &Bar, Smashed Pig Gastropub, Gold Spike and Big Ern’s BBQ, with more expected to be added soon. To celebrate the launch, new users will get $10 off their first purchase of $15 or more. exploredtlv.com

‘Sensual’ ballet class at Burlesque Hall

Have you ever walked out of a performance of “Swan Lake” thinking, “Wow, I really wish I could move like that, only sexier?” If so, you won’t want to miss the “Sensual Ballet for Burlesque” class being taught Feb. 12 at the Burlesque Hall of Fame’s Bawdy Shop Studio. The hourlong class will be taught by “Absinthe” performer Charlie Quinn Starling, who trained in musical theatre in London before she began singing, dancing and stripping her way around the globe. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 at the door, and $30 for Hall of Fame members. 1027 S. Main St., bhof.link/schoolofstriptease

Evening wine party in Container Park

Celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early, with a party under the stars at the “Be Mine Wine Walk” at Downtown Container Park on Saturday. Vino will flow and bands will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the door, or $30 in advance online. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

