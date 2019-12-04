First look: Banksy exhibit in Las Vegas has more than 70 works
The collection by the famed street artist, who garnered worldwide attention when his “Girl With Balloon” self-destructed at a Sotheby’s auction last year, is on view on the Strip for the first time.
Over 1 million visitors have viewed the more than 70 artworks included in the touring exhibition, “Banksy: Genius or Vandal.”
The only thing visitors haven’t seen is the artist himself.
The collection of artwork by Banksy, the notorious street artist who garnered worldwide attention when his “Girl With Balloon” self-destructed at a Sotheby’s auction last year, is on view on the Las Vegas Strip for the first time.
Following runs in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Madrid, Lisbon and Hong Kong, the collection of prints, installations, original works and photographs is open at the Fashion Show mall.
Like many of the exhibits that feature Banksy’s work, “Genius or Vandal” is composed of works owned by collectors, and therefore not affiliated with the anonymous artist.
The 12,000 square-foot exhibition features original works such as the 700-pound “Stop Esso” mural on a brick wall, a work called “Rose Trap,” which Banksy originally stenciled on a wall in his hometown of Bristol in the U.K. and an authentic — and intact— print of “Girl With Balloon.”
“ ‘Rose Trap’ is my favorite,” says Christoph Rahofer, president and CEO of EMS Entertainment, the company behind “Genius or Vandal.” “Neighbors in Bristol put a frame around it to protect it from being vandalized. It’s shown with glass around it here to protect because it’s original. But yes, it also appears the same way as the Bristol one.”
Banksy’s works, mostly created on public surfaces with stencil and spray paint, focus largely on topics such as consumerism, government surveillance and religious conflict.
The current exhibition got its start with Rahofer’s friend, Alexander Nachkeviya.
“He had the contacts to collectors and the small art museum in the U.K., Lilley Fine Art,” Rahofer says. “They have been the originators of this idea, ‘Genius or Vandal.’ Is this street art or is this art art?”
As Banksy’s identity is unknown, the burden of verifying the authenticity of the artworks has fallen on the exhibit.
“They come with authenticity certificates, and with an appraisal from insurance companies,” Rahofer says. “Then certainly the curator verifies the authenticity.”
In addition to several prints and original works, the exhibit also features multi-media pieces such as a video loop that showcases the artist’s large-scale undertakings, an interactive installation that confronts visitors with the prevalence of surveillance cameras, and an imagined peek into Banksy’s studio.
“It’s a simple messaging that comes across. And you don’t have to be an art expert to understand the message,” Rahofer says. “It’s a political, social, cultural message. Banksy started to become famous 15 years ago. Now he’s at peak level, and even messages that are 15 years old become more active and resonant today.”
Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.
If you go
What: Banksy: Genius or Vandal?
Where: Immersion Vegas inside Fashion Show
When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday
Tickets: $29 adults, $15 children 11 and under