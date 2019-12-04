First look: Banksy exhibit in Las Vegas has more than 70 works

The collection by the famed street artist, who garnered worldwide attention when his “Girl With Balloon” self-destructed at a Sotheby’s auction last year, is on view on the Strip for the first time.

Taylor Misukonis of St. Louis takes in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Images from Dismaland in the exhibition "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kim Thompon of Atlanta listens to the audio description for "Flag (Gold)" in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A selfie spot at the entrance to "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A recreation of what the artist's studio might look like based on photos and video is seen at "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

"Rose Trap" on display in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The 700-pound "Stop Esso" on display in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

"Holocaust Lipstick" on display in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

"Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. At right is the back side of the canvas for "Heavy Weaponery" that has a stencil of a monkey. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

"Game of War" on display in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

"Heavy Weaponry" on display in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

"Game of War," left, and "Flag (Gold)" on display in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

"Grappling Hook" and images of Banksy's The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem on display in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tiff Feldman of Canada checks out images of Banksy's The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem on display in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Tiff Feldman of Canada checks out "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A photo of "Firestarter" on display in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Christoph Rahofer, president and CEO of EMS Entertainment, at "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kim Thompon of Atlanta checks out "Rage, Flower Thrower," left, and "Flying Copper" in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Taylor Misukonis of St. Louis listens to the audio description for "Grannies" in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Taylor Misukonis of St. Louis listens to the audio description for "Holocaust Lipstick" in "Banksy: Genius or Vandal" at Immersion Vegas in Fashion Show mall Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. The collection of more than 70 original works by the street artist will be on display through April 5. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Over 1 million visitors have viewed the more than 70 artworks included in the touring exhibition, “Banksy: Genius or Vandal.”

The only thing visitors haven’t seen is the artist himself.

The collection of artwork by Banksy, the notorious street artist who garnered worldwide attention when his “Girl With Balloon” self-destructed at a Sotheby’s auction last year, is on view on the Las Vegas Strip for the first time.

Following runs in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Madrid, Lisbon and Hong Kong, the collection of prints, installations, original works and photographs is open at the Fashion Show mall.

Like many of the exhibits that feature Banksy’s work, “Genius or Vandal” is composed of works owned by collectors, and therefore not affiliated with the anonymous artist.

The 12,000 square-foot exhibition features original works such as the 700-pound “Stop Esso” mural on a brick wall, a work called “Rose Trap,” which Banksy originally stenciled on a wall in his hometown of Bristol in the U.K. and an authentic — and intact— print of “Girl With Balloon.”

“ ‘Rose Trap’ is my favorite,” says Christoph Rahofer, president and CEO of EMS Entertainment, the company behind “Genius or Vandal.” “Neighbors in Bristol put a frame around it to protect it from being vandalized. It’s shown with glass around it here to protect because it’s original. But yes, it also appears the same way as the Bristol one.”

Banksy’s works, mostly created on public surfaces with stencil and spray paint, focus largely on topics such as consumerism, government surveillance and religious conflict.

The current exhibition got its start with Rahofer’s friend, Alexander Nachkeviya.

“He had the contacts to collectors and the small art museum in the U.K., Lilley Fine Art,” Rahofer says. “They have been the originators of this idea, ‘Genius or Vandal.’ Is this street art or is this art art?”

As Banksy’s identity is unknown, the burden of verifying the authenticity of the artworks has fallen on the exhibit.

“They come with authenticity certificates, and with an appraisal from insurance companies,” Rahofer says. “Then certainly the curator verifies the authenticity.”

In addition to several prints and original works, the exhibit also features multi-media pieces such as a video loop that showcases the artist’s large-scale undertakings, an interactive installation that confronts visitors with the prevalence of surveillance cameras, and an imagined peek into Banksy’s studio.

“It’s a simple messaging that comes across. And you don’t have to be an art expert to understand the message,” Rahofer says. “It’s a political, social, cultural message. Banksy started to become famous 15 years ago. Now he’s at peak level, and even messages that are 15 years old become more active and resonant today.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.