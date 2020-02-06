53°F
Arts & Culture

Fred Adams, Utah Shakespeare Festival founder, dies at age 89

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2020 - 10:08 am
 

Fred Adams, the founder of the Utah Shakespeare Festival, died early Thursday, the festival announced. He was 89.

According to a statement from the festival and Southern Utah University, Adams died Thursday in Cedar City, Utah. Adams founded the Shakespeare festival in 1961 with his wife, Barbara Gaddie. The festival now sees an annual attendance of about 100,000.

The Shakespeare festival has received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, an Emmy Award and the Utah Best of State Award.

“Fred was a genius,” Utah Gov. Gary R. Herbert said in the festival’s statement. “He truly was the visionary behind the Utah Shakespeare Festival, which is beloved by both our state and our nation. Fred was one of a kind, and he will be sorely missed.”

Adams retired from his leadership role in the festival in 2005, but he continued to direct, act and fundraise for the organization, the festival said. He also worked at Southern Utah University as a professor of theater from 1959 to 1997, and was named professor emeritus when he retired from teaching.

He also was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and was stationed in Washington, D.C., from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War.

The festival did not provide further details about Adams’ death. His family has not announced funeral plans, but the festival said Adams wished that in lieu of flowers, people make donations to the Shakespeare festival.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

