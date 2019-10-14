Fun for everyone at Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival
Jousting tournaments, gladiator battles and other historical reenactments were part of the annual renaissance festival.
The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival was held this past weekend at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.
Here are the festival pictures including historical reenactments, artisans and craftsmen’s damonstration, camel riding and dance performance.