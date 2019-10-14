Fun for everyone at Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival

Jousting tournaments, gladiator battles and other historical reenactments were part of the annual renaissance festival.

Arms clash as Sir Jeffrey the Blue Knight, left, and Sir Anthony the Black Knight fight to the death following a jousting match on the Field of Honor during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Lances shatter as Sir Jeffrey the Blue Knight, left, and Sir Anthony the Black Knight connect during a jousting match on the Field of Honor during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The royal court with the Empire of Umbria enjoy the battles taking place on the Field of Honor during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Children compete in a horse race as part of activities on the Field of Honor during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sir Jeffrey the Blue Knight kicks Lady Andrea the Green Knight to the ground as they fight on the Field of Honor during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Sir Anthony the Black Knight looks to give flowers to maidens enjoying the battles taking place on the Field of Honor during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A standing horse directs attendees to the Enchanted Forest during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Goldsmyth Nicholas Sotheby works a moonstone about other craftsmen during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Juggler Adam Reid of Bawdy Juggling teaches Charlotte Pianko how to toss three balls at once during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Attendees enjoy some laughs as Juggler Adam Reid of Bawdy Juggling entertains during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Participants dress in their best pirate wear during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A snowy owl stands on a perch in a bird's of prey exhibit during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Members of La Orden de Santiago enjoy a group lunch during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Eliana Green, 2, plays about a large dragon statue in the Greenwood Revelers encampment during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A signpost with location markers in the Greenwood Revelers encampment during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Camel rides are one of the many things fun to do during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Shifting Sand Belly Dance troupe entertains the crowd during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Mugs with leather skins are amongst the many items to be purchased during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gideon the Knight, left, practices his swordsmanship with Ulrich Spearbreaker as part of the Empire of Chivalry and Steel troupe during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A collection of guns on display during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Ducks take to the lake about some tents erected for the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Knights make their way with others up the road about the Royal Court area during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An attendee in bird costume makes her way through the crowd during the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival was held this past weekend at Sunset Park in Las Vegas.

Here are the festival pictures including historical reenactments, artisans and craftsmen's damonstration, camel riding and dance performance.