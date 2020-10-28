Get scared in your car at Horrorwood in downtown Las Vegas

The Horrorwood Video drive-in in downtown Las Vegas, led by artistic director Troy Heard of Majestic Repertory Theatre, was created as a way for visitors to enjoy a “haunted” attraction from their cars.

Venus Cobb performs during the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A car arrives for the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ruliko Cronin performs during the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Omar Hanson performs during the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A video plays at the start of the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Angel Mendoza performs during the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Lauren Tauber performs during the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

People watch a video at the start of the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Venus Cobb performs during the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Blaise Esperancilla guides a car into the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Leonard Steinman performs during the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Ruliko Cronin, left, and Romeo Lopez perform during the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Adam Winteler waits to guide in the next car for the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Roxanne Farrar, left, and Randy Hample perform during the Horrorwood Video drive-in at the Majestic Repertory Theatre in downtown Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Horrorwood Video drive-in in downtown Las Vegas, led by artistic director Troy Heard of Majestic Repertory Theatre, was created as a way for visitors to enjoy a “haunted” attraction from their cars.

Heard said he re-worked the backstage area of the theater to allow cars to drive in, one at a time, for an immersive experience. Horrorwood Video runs through Oct. 31.

The theatre is located at 1217 S. Main St. in the downtown Arts District of Las Vegas.