Arts & Culture

Get scared in your car at Horrorwood in downtown Las Vegas

Horrorwood Video drive-in experience in downtown Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 28, 2020 - 4:52 pm
 

The Horrorwood Video drive-in in downtown Las Vegas, led by artistic director Troy Heard of Majestic Repertory Theatre, was created as a way for visitors to enjoy a “haunted” attraction from their cars.

Heard said he re-worked the backstage area of the theater to allow cars to drive in, one at a time, for an immersive experience. Horrorwood Video runs through Oct. 31.

The theatre is located at 1217 S. Main St. in the downtown Arts District of Las Vegas.

