Get stuck for fun in downtown Las Vegas art experience

You can decorate this sticker room in downtown Las Vegas. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In most white rooms with white floors and white sofas, children are warned to stay off the furniture.

In the new Pixel Sticker Room at Downtown Container Park, children can not only enter the room, they can color it in.

The downtown park and shopping center’s new art installation invites guests to leave their mark by pasting colorful stickers in the all-white room.

“We were looking for a fun idea to do with this space,” says Downtown Container Park General Manager Kristine Reynolds. “We wanted something the community could do together that wasn’t offered anywhere downtown.”

Guests can receive the stickers by reaching varying levels of spending at one or more of the many small businesses, boutiques, restaurants and bars located in Container Park, starting with four stickers for spending up to $20.

Different retailers offer different color stickers.

“It’s a way to engage the guests as well as tenants,” Reynolds says. “I foresee a room full of color.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.