Glowing lanterns to illuminate desert sky outside Las Vegas during event

Thousands of glowing lanterns are set to illuminate the desert sky just outside of Las Vegas as part of an upcoming family-friendly event during Mother’s Day weekend.

The Lights Fest to be held outside Las Vegas over Mother's Day weekend. (Courtesy The Lights Fest)

According to a news release, The Lights Fest will be held on Saturday, May 11. Located 85 miles from Las Vegas, the event will be held at 970 Peppermill Palms Boulevard in Littlefield, Arizona.

Guests will be provided with biodegradable lanterns to illuminate the desert sky, organizers say.

The “enchanting” gathering will also feature live music from the 80s and 90s, food trucks and entertainment, and start several hours prior to sunset, with the lantern launch starting at night fall.

Organizers say The Lights Fest “is the perfect way to honor a loved one, celebrate a special occasion, commemorate the holiday weekend or just capture mesmerizing content for social media.”

According to the release, early bird tickets are available now, starting at $12 for children ages 4 through 12, and $43 for guests ages 13 and above. Children ages three and under will receive free entry.

There will also be a $30 day-of parking fee per vehicle, the release notes.