Grateful Dead art, photography exhibit coming to The Venetian

The art of Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead and Dead and Company will be featured on the Sphere ...
The art of Mickey Hart of the Grateful Dead and Dead and Company will be featured on the Sphere's Exosphere on Earth Day. (Sphere Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 5, 2024 - 1:34 pm
 
Updated May 5, 2024 - 1:47 pm

A Strip art gallery is hosting an art and photography exhibit later this month that looks back at the work of Grateful Dead artists, coinciding with the band’s residency at the Sphere.

“Visions of the Dead: A Grateful Dead Art and Photography Exhibition,” which includes photos, original sketches, paintings and limited edition graphics from the band’s history, will be on display starting May 14 at the Animazing Gallery, located at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

Work from band member Mickey Hart; psychedelic rock artist Stanley Mouse, who created the band’s skeleton and rose image; and Jay Blakesberg, a long-time photographer of the band, will be on display. Photography from founding band member Bobby Weir’s daughter, Chloe Weir, will also be showcased.

The exhibit is set to run through July 14, with Chloe Weir, Jay Blakesberg and Stanley Mouse making an appearance at the gallery on June 1 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Nick Leone, owner of Animazing Galley, said art from the band’s most recognizable artists will be on display in one place for the first time ever.

“Their art and photography are responsible for many iconic images synonymous with Grateful Dead,” Leone said in a news release. “They have captured and created memorable moments that have defined this pop culture zeitgeist, and pioneered new forms of artistic expression.”

Last month, Hart and filmmaker Louis Schwartzberg had their art displayed on the Sphere’s Exosphere in celebration of Earth Day. The Dead is booked at the Sphere for 24 shows running from May 16 to July 13.

