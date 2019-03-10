MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Arts & Culture

H. Lee Barnes explores melancholy themes in new book

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 10, 2019 - 11:45 am
 

The title of H. Lee Barnes’ latest book is not just apt, it’s kind of apropos.

“Life Is a Country Western Song.”

It’s apt because, like the best country-western songs, the short stories in the collection reflect the breadth and depth of everyday human experience. And it’s apropos because its release comes with the longtime Southern Nevada author and teacher’s move to more rural surroundings in northern Arizona.

About a year and a half ago, Barnes retired from full-time teaching at the College of Southern Nevada and moved to, as he describes it in a tone that makes you wish you were there, “the middle of the Hualapai Valley, 26 miles north of Kingman.”

“The area is great, and the Hualapai Mountains are wonderful places to hike and camp,” explains Barnes, who bought his five-acre property about five years ago.

On the other hand, it’s also just “130-something miles” from Las Vegas, so Barnes isn’t finished with Southern Nevada yet. “I’ll probably be back teaching in the fall. At least one class.

“I miss the classroom,” the plainspoken-as-ever Barnes adds. “I don’t miss the silliness.”

Teacher, mentor, author

Barnes, 74, taught for five years as an adjunct professor at CSN and then for 20 years as a full-time professor, along the way becoming a mentor to a generation of Southern Nevada writers and a must-read author among fans. Barnes was inducted into the Nevada Writers Hall of Fame in 2009 and has won multiple awards for his work, much of which explores the contemporary West and Westerners with sympathetic but wide-open eyes.

Barnes always has been a Westerner, in heart if not always geographically. Born in Idaho, he joined the U.S. Army at 19, and served as a Green Beret with Army Special Forces for three months in the Dominican Republic and a year in Vietnam.

After his service, Barnes returned to Nevada, where he built a resume heavy on law enforcement — Clark County sheriff’s deputy, state narcotics agent, private investigator — and was a dealer in Las Vegas casinos. Barnes recalls finding Las Vegas circa 1966 to be a city of “bigger-than-life characters” and small-town sensibilities.

“The general environment in Las Vegas, it was a small town, but it was a big small town, and you could develop friendships pretty easily,” he says.

“All the different people you knew might know somebody else, and one day you’re sitting at a bar to have a drink and meet somebody who knows 10 people you knew.”

Serious side of Vegas

It was while working in law enforcement that Barnes began to develop an appreciation for writing.

“One of the things you do when you’re a policeman is you write reports,” he explains. “And you have to be clear and you have to be concise because attorneys, if you’re on the witness stand, will try to use that report to undermine your story.

“I found I kind of enjoyed it. I enjoyed constructing the sentences. I learned the process of writing.”

Geoff Schumacher, senior director of content at The Mob Museum and a veteran Southern Nevada editor and writer, says Barnes is “really devoted to words and sentences in a very Hemingway sort of way. He takes words and sentences and phrases very seriously. There are not a lot of wasted words in a Lee Barnes story.”

Barnes — particularly in his 2003 novel “The Lucky” — also brought a seriousness to Las Vegas fiction, Schumacher says, making the city “not just a backdrop for a pocket book but the backdrop for a serious literary exploration.

“He is not someone who is taking potshots at Nevada or Las Vegas. That’s why we can take him seriously. He’s not doing what he does to get attention. He’s trying to understand people who live here, why they live here, what they do here and why it’s hard.”

Barnes earned a bachelor’s degree at UNLV and a master of fine arts degree at Arizona State University, where he began teaching as a graduate student. During more than two decades at CSN, Barnes was an advocate for promising students, doing “everything I could to help them get published in order to get their voices out there.”

The melancholy West

He also wrote award-winning novels, short stories and nonfiction of his own. His latest, “Life Is a Country Western Song” (Baobab Press, $16.95) is true to its title, wrapping itself around “anything that can exist in country songs,” including love, longing and loss, with characters living out personal dramas unnoticed and sometimes against the backdrop of bigger events.

Although, Barnes chuckles,” I don’t have any pickup jokes.”

“But all of these images are in there. What I wanted to do was capture the idea of the contemporary West, as I understand it, through my characters. In many ways they are searchers and, like all searchers, are looking for that happiness, but happiness isn’t necessarily there.

“In this particular collection, what I wanted to resonate was the sense of melancholy. If you listen carefully to a lot of lyrics, along with the music and voices, you get a sense of melancholy out of many country-western songs. And that’s different than sadness. It’s not depression.”

It’s about “not being able to let go of loss.”

Thanks to the decades he has spent here, he’s often referred to as a “Nevada author.” Does he ever resent that characterization as being, perhaps, too limiting?

“No,” Barnes answers with a laugh. “I don’t have that kind of ego.”

Contact John Przybys at jprzybys@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0280. Follow @JJPrzybys on Twitter.

Entertainment Videos
Italian wins Pizza Maker of the Year at Pizza Expo
Federico De Silvestri of Verona, Italy, wins the finals in the non-traditional pizza category during the International Pizza Challenge at the International Pizza Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center Thursday, March 7, 2019. De Silvestri went on to beat winners from each of the four other categories — traditional, pan, pizza Napoletana and Roman — to win Pizza Maker of the Year. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Good Pie Coming To Arts District
Local pizzaiolo Vincent Rotolo says Good Pie is coming to the Arts District. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pizza Dough Throwing Competition
Contestants participate in the World Pizza Games at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Wednesday night. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
World Pizza Games showcased in Las Vegas
The World Pizza Games, part of the International Pizza Expo, drew competitors from all over the world to Las Vegas to compete in events such as dough stretching and box folding. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Pizza competitors dazzle at international expo
The International Pizza Expo at Las Vegas Convention Center included the first rounds of the World Pizza Games. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas showcases products and trends
At the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, vegan and gluten-free menu choices and compostable packaging were highlighted, as well as Detroit-style and Roman-style pizza. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about a new restaurant
Chef Dan Krohmer talks about the construction of his new restaurant at Fremont Street’s Fergusons Downtown complex in downtown Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neon Museum lights up the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign
The Neon Museum in Las Vegas flipped the switch on its latest acquisition Monday night, the Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
A Taste of Eataly Las Vegas
Executive Chef Nicole Brisson gives a tour around Eataly Las Vegas, located in the Park MGM. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas
Order a pretty purple cocktail at North Italia in Las Vegas (Janna Karel/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Towering triple decker sandwich at Sadelle’s at Bellagio in Las Vegas
Jonah Resnick, executive chef of Sadelle’s, the newest restaurant at Bellagio in Las Vegas, serves a daunting concoction of roast beef layered with house-made cole slaw, turkey and more cole slaw, on rye bread. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal)
Paris Las Vegas Debuts New Eiffel Tower Light Show
The Paris in Las Vegas unveiled its latest Eiffel Tower light show, Wednesday evening. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video: Las Vegas Omelet House Marks 40th anniversary
Omelet House at Charleston Boulevard and Rancho Drive in Las Vegas, which opened in 1979, is a locals’ favorite, known for fluffy six-egg omelets. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Golden Knights' Ryan Reaves readying new beer
Ryan Reaves, a forward with the Golden Knights, has plans for a second beer, a lager, through his 7Five Brewing Co. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Bellagio Adds Lady Gaga To The Fountain Playlist
Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance” has been added to the rotation of classic tunes played for the dancing waters at Lake Bellagio. The song debuted at 6 p.m. Monday. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Comedian uses laughter to bring understanding about AIDS
Comedian Brandon Cox Sanford talks about how he uses his comedy sketches to bring light to his AIDS diagnosis. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas
Sasha Rincon-Camacho, regional marketing director, talks about the 20th anniversary of the House of Blues in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Meow Wolf opening an 'otherworldly' art experience in Las Vegas
Meow Wolf opening "otherworldly" art experience in Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New caneles pastries served at tea at Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas
Tony Gauthier, executive pastry chef at the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, was trained to make caneles in Bordeaux in his native France, and they’re a new feature on the hotel’s afternoon tea. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita
Celebrate Margarita Day With The Hot Damn Margarita (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Yard House margarita changes color in the glass
The cocktail, as made by lead bartender Taylor Cole at Town Square in Las Vegas, changes from deep blue to magenta because of a chemical reaction between its butterfly pea flowers and citrus agave. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Black History Month Festival
Las Vegas residents gathered on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd, to celebrate Black History Month. (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
One Night For One Drop
Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their time and talent to this year's "One Night For One Drop" performance at the "O" Theatre in the Bellagio. The event takes place March 8, 2019, and benefits the One Drop organization. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Chinese New Year Parade
Chinese New Year parade takes place on Fremont Street. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Manzo restaurant a key part of Eataly
Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Eataly, at Park MGM in Las Vegas, talks about new restaurant.
Designer Makes Festival-style Crowns
Designer at MAGIC trade show Makes Festival-style Crowns (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
Home Front Page Footer Listing