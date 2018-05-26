Arts & Culture

‘Hamilton’ cast album brings Broadway music back to pop charts

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2018 - 8:10 pm
 

The sound of music — and the sound of musicals.

Once upon a time, they were virtually one and the same, with such legendary songwriters as Irving Berlin, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Cole Porter and Richard Rodgers (first with lyricist Lorenz Hart, later with Oscar Hammerstein) creating Broadway scores spotlighting songs that are now part of what’s known as “the Great American Songbook.”

Performers from Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra to Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong popularized Broadway tunes on radio, records and — eventually — TV variety shows.

Even the Beatles, making their “Ed Sullivan Show” debut in 1964, played “Till There Was You” (from the Tony-winning Broadway hit “The Music Man”) alongside such Fab Four favorites as “She Loves You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.”

But rock music’s ever-growing dominance eventually ended Broadway’s starring role on the pop charts. Tellingly, 1967’s “Hair” — billed as “the American Tribal Love-Rock Musical” — spawned four top 10 singles in 1969 and was the last Broadway cast album to hit No. 1 on the album chart.

A half-century later, however, “Hamilton’s” Grammy-winning original cast album has been riding high on the album charts, according to Keith Caulfield, senior director of charts for Billboard, which covers music news, issues and trends.

“Hamilton” ranks as “a crazy anomaly,” Caulfield says, noting that the show’s original cast album has been on the Billboard 200 album chart — the same chart “with pop megastars who sell out arenas” — for more than 130 weeks.

“That really says something about its success,” he adds.

Overall, “Hamilton’s” cast album has sold 1.5 million copies in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music (which measures radio airplay and music sales), in an era when “it’s hard for an album — even if it’s Beyonce — to sell 1 million,” because so many listeners stream music, Caulfield says.

Speaking of streaming, songs from the “Hamilton” score collectively have 2 billion “on-demand audio streams in the U.S.,” according to Nielsen Music, he adds.

“Hamilton’s” cast album debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 3, Caulfield says, noting that “it’s super-unusual for a cast album to go that high on the chart.” It’s the highest-charting cast album since 2011’s “Book of Mormon,” which also reached No. 3 “but was only on the chart for nine weeks.”

Clearly, “Hamilton” is “reaching people that wouldn’t necessarily” listen to Broadway music, Caulfield suggests, noting that most “musicals don’t connect in a larger pop-culture way.”

But “even though it’s Broadway, the music is very contemporary,” says Fred Bronson, a Billboard contributor and author of “The Billboard Book of Number One Hits.” So, although “Hamilton’s” score “is not getting airplay, it certainly appeals to kids. But you don’t have to be a rap fan to like the music.”

Indeed, “because of the hip-hop and rapid-fire lyrics with the beat,” the score “has a wide appeal,” says Dave Loeb, who heads UNLV’s award-winning jazz program.

“Hamilton’s” success may be unprecedented. But it also may signal a change.

Singer Clint Holmes cites other recent Broadway hits — from “Waitress,” featuring singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles’ music, to “Dear Evan Hansen,” written by “La La Land” Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — as proof that “the Great American Songbook is still being written.”

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @CarolSCling on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
5 must-see bands at Punk Rock Bowling 2018
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s
Gabi Coffee & Bakery Is Like A Korean Speakeasy From The 1920s (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
Five must-see acts at the Electric Daisy Carnival 2018
The "13 Reasons Why" mustang cruises down the Las Vegas Strip (Courtesy Netflix)
4 fun and fascinating museums in Las Vegas
U2 in Vegas through the years
U2 in Vegas through the years
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food
Dirt Dog In Las Vegas Makes Crazy L.A. Street Food (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Black Tap In Las Vegas Makes This Instagram-ready Golden Knights Shake (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
Nevada Ballet Theatre Premieres Until December
‘Until December’ debuts at ‘Ballet & Broadway’ season finale (Carol Cling Las Vegas
Celebrate The Golden Knights With Knights-inpired Latte Art (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single
Yodeling Boy Mason Ramsey Signs With Atlantic Records, Debuts First Single Ramsey, who shot to fame after a viral video of him yodeling at an Illinois Walmart surfaced, just debuted “Famous.” “If I'm gonna be famous for somethin'/I wanna be famous for lovin' you/If I'm gonna be known around the world/I wanna because of you, girl” Mason Ramsey, “Famous” It’s been quite the rush to stardom for the 11-year-old, who appeared on The Ellen Show and performed at Coachella earlier this month. “I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen. It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud.” Mason Ramsey “I loved recording ‘Famous’ and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala
Steve Aoki, Pitbull And Other Stars Make An Apperance At The "Keep Memory Alive" Gala. (Janna Karel Las Vegas review-Journal)
"Hamilton" Fans Line Up Overnight At Smith Center To Get Tickets
"Hamilton" fans line up overnight at Smith Center to get tickets. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 concerts to see in Las Vegas this week
You can visit the speakeasy in The Mob Museum's basement... if you know the password
6 new foods hitting movie theaters in 2018
Lip Smacking Foodie Tours takes you where the locals go
Donald Contursi talks about Lip Smacking Foodie Tours, which offers walking tours of restaurants on and off Las Vegas Boulevard with food samples and tidbits of history about the places they visit.
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl!
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Welcomes New Baby Girl! The 45-year-old actor posted an adorable photo on Instagram, celebrating his newborn baby girl, Tiana Gia Johnson. Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram Dwayne Johnson, via Instagram This is Johnson’s second daughter with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. His oldest daughter, Simone Garcia Johnson, came from his previous marriage. Johnson and Hashian first announced they were expecting another child back in January. Congratulations!!
Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend Car Show celebrates 21st year
The Stray Cats, Jerry Lee Lewis, Duane Eddy, Elvira and Mitch Polzak make appearances the 21st Annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend car show at the Orleans hotel and casino on Saturday, April 21, 2018.
This "Alice in Wonderland" cocktail changes colors and flavors while you sip
Take a tour of The Underground at The Mob Museum
Prince death investigation coming to an end
Prosecutors in Minnesota plan an announcement Thursday on the two-year investigation into Prince's death from a drug overdose Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. Search warrants unsealed about a year after Prince died showed that authorities searched his home, cellphone records of associates and his email accounts to try to determine how he got the drug. The county attorney has scheduled a morning announcement at which time charges could be filed.
Art Bell’s Top 10 Shows
A selection of radio host Art Bell’s most popular shows.
Big Bounce America visits North Las Vegas
Billing itself as "the biggest bounce house in the world," Big Bounce America visits Craig Ranch Regional Park in Las Vegas.
David Copperfield in court after man injured during magic trick
The attorney for a British man who is suing illusionist David Copperfield said his client suffered serious injuries after being called on stage during Copperfield's show at MGM Grand.
Disneyland debuts new foods for Pixar Fest on Friday
Pixar Fest takes place ahead of California Adventure’s Pixar Pier expansion. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Sneak Peek at New Decorations, Merch and Parade for Disneyland's Pixar Fest
Las Vegas Philharmonic celebrates 20th anniversary season
Orchestra’s 2018-19 season features premiere, more (Carol Cling/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Downtown Las Vegas' newest bar is a reggae lounge
Jammyland serves island-inspired cocktails. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
5 things connecting Las Vegas and Marilyn Monroe
1. Marilyn Monroe, known then as Norma Jeane, obtained her first divorce in Las Vegas at the age of 20 on September 13, 1946. 2. According to some biographers, Monroe lived at 604 S. 3rd Street for four months during the summer of 1946. The house has since been torn down and is now the site of a parking lot. 3. In 1954, Monroe almost married Joe DiMaggio in Las Vegas but the wedding was called off last minute. The wedding was to be held at the Hotel El Rancho Vegas which was located on the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard. 4. Las Vegas has at least one road dedicated to the star. Marilyn Monroe Avenue is located in east Las Vegas and intersects with Betty Davis Street and Cary Grant Court. 5. There are currently more than 20 Marilyn Monroe impersonators for hire in the Las Vegas Valley.
More in Arts & Culture
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Arts & Culture Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like