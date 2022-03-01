‘Hamilton’ highlights Smith Center’s Broadway Series lineup

The Smith Center unveiled its 2022-2023 Broadway Series on Tuesday, highlighted by the hit musical “Hamilton.”

"Hamilton" will be part of the 2022-23 Broadway Series at the Smith Center. (The Smith Center)

At long last, “Hamilton” is returning to Las Vegas.

The Smith Center unveiled its 2022-23 Broadway Series on Tuesday, highlighted by the hit musical Oct. 18-Nov. 6.

“Hamilton” spent three weeks at The Smith Center in 2018. The musical was scheduled to return for the series’ 2020-21 season, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, 11 shows will be part of the series, including favorites like “Annie,” “Disney’s Frozen,” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

Here’s the full season’s schedule:

Aug. 2-7 — “The Prom”

Aug. 23-28 — “Hadestown”

Sept. 6-11 — “Jagged Little Pill”

Sept. 20-Oct. 2 — “Six”

Oct. 18-Nov. 6 — “Hamilton”

Nov. 22-27 — “Annie”

Jan. 10-15, 2023 — “To Kill A Mockingbird”

Jan. 18-Feb. 5, 2023 — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

March 7-18, 2023 — “Disney’s Frozen”

March 21-26, 2023 — “Mean Girls”

June 6-11, 2023 — “Tina-The Tina Turner Musical”

Those who held tickets for the 2021-2022 season may renew now online. Anyone looking to purchase a new season ticket package also may do so online. The Smith Center box office is not open for in-person purchases.