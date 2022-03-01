67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Arts & Culture

‘Hamilton’ highlights Smith Center’s Broadway Series lineup

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 1, 2022 - 9:56 am
 
"Hamilton" will be part of the 2022-23 Broadway Series at the Smith Center. (The Smith Center)
"Hamilton" will be part of the 2022-23 Broadway Series at the Smith Center. (The Smith Center)

At long last, “Hamilton” is returning to Las Vegas.

The Smith Center unveiled its 2022-23 Broadway Series on Tuesday, highlighted by the hit musical Oct. 18-Nov. 6.

“Hamilton” spent three weeks at The Smith Center in 2018. The musical was scheduled to return for the series’ 2020-21 season, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In all, 11 shows will be part of the series, including favorites like “Annie,” “Disney’s Frozen,” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

Here’s the full season’s schedule:

Aug. 2-7 — “The Prom”

Aug. 23-28 — “Hadestown”

Sept. 6-11 — “Jagged Little Pill”

Sept. 20-Oct. 2 — “Six”

Oct. 18-Nov. 6 — “Hamilton”

Nov. 22-27 — “Annie”

Jan. 10-15, 2023 — “To Kill A Mockingbird”

Jan. 18-Feb. 5, 2023 — “Moulin Rouge! The Musical”

March 7-18, 2023 — “Disney’s Frozen”

March 21-26, 2023 — “Mean Girls”

June 6-11, 2023 — “Tina-The Tina Turner Musical”

Those who held tickets for the 2021-2022 season may renew now online. Anyone looking to purchase a new season ticket package also may do so online. The Smith Center box office is not open for in-person purchases.

MOST READ
1
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
VIDEO: Sisolak, first lady face violent threats from ‘digital creator’
2
Resorts World rooms checked before half-marathon
Resorts World rooms checked before half-marathon
3
Billy Joel in Vegas: Classics, deep cuts and The King
Billy Joel in Vegas: Classics, deep cuts and The King
4
Bail set for Las Vegas police officer accused of robbing casino
Bail set for Las Vegas police officer accused of robbing casino
5
Las Vegas officer faces charges in armed casino robbery
Las Vegas officer faces charges in armed casino robbery
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST