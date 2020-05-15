‘Hamilton’ now to open Smith Center Broadway Series; ‘My Fair Lady’ to close 2020-21 season

‘My Fair Lady’ is moving from season opener due to coronavirus concerns.

Touring schedules of Broadway shows across the country are being impacted by challenges related to COVID-19.

As a result, The Smith Center’s 2020-2021 Broadway Las Vegas Series’ opener, “My Fair Lady,” will now close out the season in 2021.

In a statement, The Smith Center explained that all decisions related to future Broadway shows in Las Vegas are being made based on the guidance of government and health officials, as well as by the actions of their Broadway producing partners as they navigate the challenges of mounting tours across the country.

“My Fair Lady” was originally slated to open on July 28 as the first production of the 2020-2021 season. The run has moved to July 13-18, 2021.

The move makes “Hamilton” the first Broadway production of the season, scheduled for Sept. 10 to Oct. 11, pending further notice by government and health officials.

Series subscribers will have the option to receive a full refund, credit for a future performance or the ability to donate the ticket value to The Smith Center in the event of a performance being canceled or rescheduled.

The venue advises that there may be additional changes to the season.

The Smith Center closed on March 14, ahead of its last performance of “Once on This Island.”

