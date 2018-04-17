Arts & Culture

‘Hamilton’ tickets for Las Vegas go on sale April 28

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 17, 2018 - 11:09 am
 

Ticket sales for The Smith Center’s “Hamilton” run will begin at 10 a.m. April 28 online at thesmithcenter.com.

A limited number of tickets to the Tony-winning musical also will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day at The Smith Center box office, with additional seats available for sale closer to the start of the show’s month-long run, which begins May 29 and ends June 24.

Phone sales also will be available through the box office at 702-749-2000.

Tickets ordered online and by phone will be mailed prior to performances; each address will be limited to a maximum of four tickets. After all tickets are sold, “all purchases will be reviewed,” according to The Smith Center website. “Any and all purchases found violating the ‘Hamilton’ ticket policy will be canceled without further consideration.”

Most “Hamilton” tickets are $69-$194, plus applicable fees, with premium Gold Circle seats priced at $569.

As in other cities where “Hamilton” has played, a “Ham4Ham” lottery for 40 seats priced at $10 — in honor of the show’s “10-dollar father” title character — will be held for all performances. Additional lottery details will be announced closer to the Las Vegas run.

Although “it’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” according to “Hamilton” producer Jeffrey Seller, “there are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets.”

Seller advised those who want to see “Hamilton” at The Smith Center to purchase seats online “for the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets,” he stated in a news release announcing the April 28 on-sale date.

Contact Carol Cling at ccling@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272.

