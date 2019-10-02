‘Hamilton’ to return to The Smith Center in Las Vegas

The national tour of “Hamilton” will return to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts as part of the 2020-21 Broadway Las Vegas Series.

"Hamilton National Tour" Joan Marcus

There are musicals. There are hit musicals. And then there’s “Hamilton.”

Dates will be announced, along with the rest of the 2020-21 Broadway Las Vegas Series, in January.

“Bringing the national tour of ‘Hamilton’ to The Smith Center marked a major milestone for Las Vegas. Its groundbreaking approach to American history made a lasting impact on our city’s culture,” said Myron Martin, CEO and president of The Smith Center, according to a news release. “We’re thrilled to give more community members the chance to experience this production by bringing it back for our 2020-21 Broadway Las Vegas Series. Season ticket holders who renew their subscriptions will guarantee their seats.”

“Hamilton” is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

It has won Tony Awards for Leading Actor in a Musical, Best Score, Best Choreography and Best Musical.

Season tickets for the current 2019-20 season are on sale now starting at $203, which includes the seven Broadway productions remaining in the season.

