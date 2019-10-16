Here’s what Tim Burton’s neon art show looks like at night — PHOTOS
Tim Burton’s art exhibit at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas is finally open. It features more than 40 digital and sculptural works by the filmmaker.
Tim Burton’s art exhibit at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas is finally open.
“Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation” features more than 40 digital and sculptural works by the filmmaker. About 90 percent of which were created specifically for Las Vegas and have never been shown.
As the director, producer, writer and animator of movies including “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Beetlejuice” and “Edward Scissorhands,” he’s made a name for himself as a purveyor of weird.
And he’s leaning into the weird of both Las Vegas and his own body of work in his first exhibit in North America in nearly 10 years.
The largest work in the collection is a 40-by-20 foot grid that overlooks the Boneyard. The grid bears six neon signs, including one at its center portraying three neon seahorses Burton saw as a child at the swimming pool at The Dunes hotel.
The exhibit’s tallest component is a 40-foot-tall sign tower in the shape of a spade with the words “Lost Vegas” on it.
Three life-sized aliens from “Mars Attacks!” stand menacingly in the shadow of the guitar from the Hard Rock Hotel.
Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.
If you go
What: “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation”
Where: The Neon Museum (770 Las Vegas Boulevard North)
When: 9 a.m. to 1 a.m. through Feb. 15
Tickets: $30 for general admission, $24 for “Tim Burton Brilliant!”; neonmuseum.org or (702) 387-6366
Related
Tim Burton’s art exhibit at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas is finally open
Tim Burton, The Killers wow fans at Boneyard Ball in Las Vegas