Here’s what Tim Burton’s neon art show looks like at night — PHOTOS

Tim Burton’s art exhibit at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas is finally open. It features more than 40 digital and sculptural works by the filmmaker.

Martians from "Mars Attacks!" at “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

"Betelgeuse Sign" at “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

"Penguin Boy" lurks inconspicuously in a corner at “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

"Boy With Nails in His Eyes" at “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Bugs and a neon sign near the Moulin Rouge marquee at “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

"Stain Boy" hides in a corner at “Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation.” (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Art piece "Carousel" by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Art piece by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Art piece by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Art piece by Tim Burton in his Lost Vegas art exhibition at the Neon Museum on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Tim Burton’s art exhibit at The Neon Museum in Las Vegas is finally open.

“Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum presented by the Engelstad Foundation” features more than 40 digital and sculptural works by the filmmaker. About 90 percent of which were created specifically for Las Vegas and have never been shown.

As the director, producer, writer and animator of movies including “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Beetlejuice” and “Edward Scissorhands,” he’s made a name for himself as a purveyor of weird.

And he’s leaning into the weird of both Las Vegas and his own body of work in his first exhibit in North America in nearly 10 years.

The largest work in the collection is a 40-by-20 foot grid that overlooks the Boneyard. The grid bears six neon signs, including one at its center portraying three neon seahorses Burton saw as a child at the swimming pool at The Dunes hotel.

The exhibit’s tallest component is a 40-foot-tall sign tower in the shape of a spade with the words “Lost Vegas” on it.

Three life-sized aliens from “Mars Attacks!” stand menacingly in the shadow of the guitar from the Hard Rock Hotel.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.