Red lanterns at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A 12 foot high pig at the west bed of the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Flowers at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A child statue at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A work places flowers into a statue of a child at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A 20 foot high jade coin at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The Linq Promenade Spring Festival (Caesars Entertainment)

Caesars Palace Lion Dance (Caesars Entertainment)

Members of Yau Kung Moon Kung Fu Dragon and Lion Dance perform a traditional lion dance to celebrate the Chinese New Year and the start to the "Year of the Dog" at The Venetian in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

CHINESE NEW YEAR

Here is a list of some events and exhibits celebrating the “Year of the Pig” in February in Las Vegas:

Bellagio

The Bellagio Conservatory’s Chinese New Year exhibit features 32,000 flowers, a family of pigs, hanging Chinese lanterns, a 32-foot replica of the Temple of Six Banyan trees and more, on display 24 hours daily through March 9. bellagio.com

CNY in the Desert

Sponsored by the Vegas Golden Knights, Chance and the Drumbots will kick off the Las Vegas Spring Festival Parade at 11 a.m. Feb. 9. The parade route will travel along Fremont Street from 11th Street to Seventh Street. The parade after-party will be noon to 5 p.m. at Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St. cnyinthedesert.com

Chinatown Plaza

The Chinese New Year celebration features entertainment, exhibitions, a dragon parade, lion dance, Chinese acrobats, arts and crafts, fortune telling, vendors and more, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17 at 4255 Spring Mountain Road. The event will also include the Asian food festival with Chinese, Korean, Malaysian, Vietnamese, Japanese, Hawaiian cuisines and more. Tickets are $3 for adults, $1 for ages 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger. lvchinatownplaza.com

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Featuring a lion and dragon dance throughout the resort and casino starting at 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Las Vegas Boulevard entrance on the first floor of the Boulevard Tower. A Chinese New Year digital columns display in the lobby will be viewable through Feb. 21. cosmopolitanlasvegas.com

Downtown Summerlin

Featuring a parade with an oversized Chinese dragon, characters dressed as lions, percussionists, fan dancers and more, at 6 p.m. Feb. 5. The parade will travel along Park Centre Drive at the shopping center located at 1980 Festival Plaza Drive. downtownsummerlin.com

Caesars Entertainment

Several resorts will present lion dance performances starting from the porte cochere and continuing through the casinos. Performances will be presented on Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. at The Cromwell, 2:45 p.m. at the Flamingo, 3:45 p.m. at Harrah’s Las Vegas and 5 p.m. at The Linq. On Feb. 9, the schedule includes noon at Planet Hollywood Resort, 1 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas, 2 p.m. at Bally’s and 5 p.m. at Caesars Palace. The Rio will host a performance at 6 p.m. Feb. 13.

Fashion Show mall

The annual CNY in the Desert opening ceremony and ribbon cutting event will feature a family-style dinner and cocktails, traditional lion blessing and dance, cultural performances and a cultural runway show from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South. The special guest will be Gov. Steve Sisolak and First Lady Kathy. Tickets are $125 at cnyinthedesert.com

Forum Shops at Caesars

The Meadows School will present its 23rd annual dragon parade, featuring 60 kindergartners and 60 fifth-graders, starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 5. The Fortuna Terrace features the illuminated display of a 22-foot Chinese dragon through February. forumshops.com

Gold Coast

The lion dance parade, featuring several dragons, a percussion procession and characters, will travel throughout the casino floor at 7 and 9 p.m. Feb. 13. goldcoastcasino.com

The Linq Promenade

The Spring Festival will feature live performances by Guizhou Arts Troupe and traditional lion dances by Lohan School of Shaolin, and performances by Nevada Ballet Theatre, Caesars Entertainment performers, New East West Chinese School and more, 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 6 to 9. thelinq.com

MGM Resorts International

The following resorts will offer dragon and lion dances to celebrate the Year of the Pig: MGM Grand starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 5 in the main lobby and traveling through the casino; Bellagio starting at 4 p.m. Feb. 6 from the main porte cochere and continuing through the casino; and Aria starting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 from the main valet and traveling through the casino.

The Orleans

The Chinese New Year Gala will feature comedian Wei Na and the Nevada Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. Feb. 6 in the Showroom. Tickets are $28 to $48 at orleanscasino.com.

Rampart Casino

Featuring a lion dance throughout the casino floor starting at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at 221 N. Rampart Blvd. rampartcasino.com

The Shops at Crystals

The Chinese New Year celebration will be from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 6. Events will include the Yusheng Noodle Toss from 11 a.m. to noon on Level 1, a lion dance through the center performed by Yau Kung Moon noon to 1:30 p.m., and a traditional blessing by a Buddhist Monk from the Blue Lotus Temple & Mediation Center at 1:30 p.m. A 53-foot-long LED Chinese dragon will be on display through March 4. simon.com/mall/the-shops-at-crystals

Suncoast

The lion dance celebration will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 15 from the entrance of Peng Zu restaurant and travel through the casino floor. suncoastcasino.com

The Venetian and Palazzo

The ceremonial lion dance and eye ceremony, featuring a parade of dancers and drummers, will begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 5 in The Venetian’s porte cochere and wind its way through the lobby and casino, stopping at the waterfall atrium and continuing through the Palazzo casino and lobby. The Grand Canal Shoppes will host a signature fan dance above the waterfall at 3:45 and 4:30 p.m. The waterfall atrium features a 3,000-pound golden pig, tangerine trees, orchids and more. venetian.com; palazzo.com